Public comment to conclude in Grizzly delisting

The deadline is Friday for public comment on a plan to lift federal protections from grizzly bears in the Northern Rocky Mountains.
There is a new program within the Billings Police Department. The Street Crimes Unit aims to tackle car theft and burglary problems in Billings.
39-year-old David Shepard was identified as the man who died in an accident at a Fisher Construction site on the South Side of Billings.
A local high school teacher's past has caught up with him in Shepherd. The school system took action after learning of sexual misconduct accusations at his former school in Washington state. Shepherd High School physical education teacher, Thomas Mattingly, is off the job tonight. The school system placed Mattingly on leave earlier this month after details emerged of professional misconduct at a Washington high school in 2016. According to the Daily Herald, a newspaper out of Eve...
It can happen to you anytime....anywhere....even if you think it can't. That's what Eric Fulton, a former professional hacker is saying about cyber attacks.
Legendary actor Bill Pullman will be in Bozeman tonight at the Emerson Crawford Theater to premiere his brand new movie “The Ballad of Lefty Brown.” In this one on one interview, we chat with Pullman about his new movie and his love for Montana. The synopsis of the movie is about a cowboy, Lefty Brown, who witnesses the murder of his longtime partner Senator Edward Johnson. Brown, played by Pullman, sets out to find the killers and avenge his friend's death. Pullman has ...
A 19-year-old detention officer from Townsend died in a head-on crash with a semi on Wednesday, according to the Granite County Sheriff's Department. The Montana Highway Patrol says that on Wednesday around 3 PM, Dominic Stefano's pickup crossed the median and collided with a semi near mile marker 133 on I-90, in Granite County near the Bearmouth area.
A fatal accident on Interstate 90 slowed traffic Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters responding to a house fire in Emigrant found two people and a dog, all deceased, inside the home.
Southeast Montana will soon be featured on the Travel Channel's popular show "Mysteries at the Museum."
A Fisher Construction Company worker has died following an accident at the former Labor Temple Hall.
