Public comment to conclude in Grizzly delisting - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Public comment to conclude in Grizzly delisting

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
File Photo File Photo

The deadline is Friday for public comment on a plan to lift federal protections from grizzly bears in the Northern Rocky Mountains.

Regulations.gov shows that all public comment must be received no later than 11:59 pm Eastern Time.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed habitat-based recovery criteria to monitor how an estimated 1,000 grizzlies are recovering in the mountains between Glacier National Park and Missoula.

If approved, those criteria would guide Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and several federal agencies in managing the bears if they lose Endangered Species Act protection.
  
A population of about 700 grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem around Yellowstone National Park was delisted in 2017 and turned over to state management. That decision has been challenged in federal court, though.

If you would like to read more about the proposal and offer your thoughts click here.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Public comment to conclude in Grizzly delisting

    Public comment to conclude in Grizzly delisting

    Thursday, January 25 2018 2:13 PM EST2018-01-25 19:13:51 GMT
    File PhotoFile Photo

    The deadline is Friday for public comment on a plan to lift federal protections from grizzly bears in the Northern Rocky Mountains. 

    The deadline is Friday for public comment on a plan to lift federal protections from grizzly bears in the Northern Rocky Mountains. 

  • Street Crimes Unit returns to the Magic City

    Street Crimes Unit returns to the Magic City

    Thursday, January 25 2018 12:51 AM EST2018-01-25 05:51:58 GMT

    There is a new program within the Billings Police Department. The Street Crimes Unit aims to tackle car theft and burglary problems in Billings.

    There is a new program within the Billings Police Department. The Street Crimes Unit aims to tackle car theft and burglary problems in Billings.

  • Fisher Construction mourns worker killed in accident at South Side work site

    Fisher Construction mourns worker killed in accident at South Side work site

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 9:19 PM EST2018-01-25 02:19:17 GMT

    39-year-old David Shepard was identified as the man who died in an accident at a Fisher Construction site on the South Side of Billings.

    39-year-old David Shepard was identified as the man who died in an accident at a Fisher Construction site on the South Side of Billings.

    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Public comment to conclude in Grizzly delisting

    Public comment to conclude in Grizzly delisting

    Thursday, January 25 2018 2:13 PM EST2018-01-25 19:13:51 GMT
    File PhotoFile Photo

    The deadline is Friday for public comment on a plan to lift federal protections from grizzly bears in the Northern Rocky Mountains. 

    The deadline is Friday for public comment on a plan to lift federal protections from grizzly bears in the Northern Rocky Mountains. 

  • Actor Bill Pullman talks new movie and love for Montana in sit down interview

    Actor Bill Pullman talks new movie and love for Montana in sit down interview

    Thursday, January 25 2018 1:54 PM EST2018-01-25 18:54:05 GMT

    Legendary actor Bill Pullman will be in Bozeman tonight at the Emerson Crawford Theater to premiere his brand new movie “The Ballad of Lefty Brown.” In this one on one interview, we chat with Pullman about his new movie and his love for Montana. The synopsis of the movie is about a cowboy, Lefty Brown, who witnesses the murder of his longtime partner Senator Edward Johnson. Brown, played by Pullman, sets out to find the killers and avenge his friend's death. Pullman has ...

    Legendary actor Bill Pullman will be in Bozeman tonight at the Emerson Crawford Theater to premiere his brand new movie “The Ballad of Lefty Brown.” In this one on one interview, we chat with Pullman about his new movie and his love for Montana. The synopsis of the movie is about a cowboy, Lefty Brown, who witnesses the murder of his longtime partner Senator Edward Johnson. Brown, played by Pullman, sets out to find the killers and avenge his friend's death. Pullman has ...

  • Granite County confirms detention officer killed in I-90 crash

    Granite County confirms detention officer killed in I-90 crash

    Thursday, January 25 2018 1:44 PM EST2018-01-25 18:44:08 GMT

    A 19-year-old detention officer from Townsend died in a head-on crash with a semi on Wednesday, according to the Granite County Sheriff's Department. The Montana Highway Patrol says that on Wednesday around 3 PM, Dominic Stefano's pickup crossed the median and collided with a semi near mile marker 133 on I-90, in Granite County near the Bearmouth area.

    A 19-year-old detention officer from Townsend died in a head-on crash with a semi on Wednesday, according to the Granite County Sheriff's Department. The Montana Highway Patrol says that on Wednesday around 3 PM, Dominic Stefano's pickup crossed the median and collided with a semi near mile marker 133 on I-90, in Granite County near the Bearmouth area.

    •   

  • Most Popular