Travel Channel features Battle of Little Bighorn

History buffs, get ready.

Southeast Montana will soon be featured on the Travel Channel's popular show "Mysteries at the Museum."



The episode will take a look at one of our state's most iconic historical events, the Battle of Little Bighorn, which took place in 1876.



Today, the U.S. Cavalry School and the Real Bird family host battle reenactments each June. "Mysteries at the Museum" host Don Wildman used the 2017 reenactment as research and traveled to the Real Bird family's private property near Crow Agency, which includes land where the tribes camped and later fought.

The Travel Channel says the program will emphasize historical accuracy and address the many "what ifs" and controversy that surround Custer's Last Stand today.

Visit Southeast Montana says the battle is still significant in our state today. They say this piece of our history attracts lots of tourists. The Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument averages 300,000 visitors each year, and the Indian Memorial was added in 2003 to honor the tribes who defended their way of life over 100 years ago.

If you want to watch, the episode airs tonight at 10 p.m. Mountain time. It will replay Jan. 26th and 28th at 1 p.m. and Feb. 8th at 4 p.m.