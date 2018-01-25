Helena roads still covered in snow and ice

In Helena complaints are pouring into the city surrounding snow and ice on the roads, and now the city is promising to make changes in the future.

Mayor Wilmot Collins said, "The concerns from the community are totally valid." Those concerns range from falling on ice to school buses safely driving kids to school. There are only ten employees to plow and remove Helena's snow, the same number of employees since the 1970s.

When asked if they have experienced any bad driving or walking experiences with the ice and snow build up one local said, "the question is who hasn't?" Another said his car slides regularly on any residential street the snow and ice is so bad.

Mayor Collins said the number of crew is no excuse, but he is hoping to find room in the budget to afford more. The city has already begun hiring private contractors on stand-by to help clear the roads in the even of another storm.

With all the snow and ice already covering the roads, the city is now trying wood-chips to add traction.