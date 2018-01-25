Street Crimes Unit returns to the Magic City

There is a new program within the Billings Police Department. The Street Crimes Unit aims to tackle car theft and burglary problems in Billings.
39-year-old David Shepard was identified as the man who died in an accident at a Fisher Construction site on the South Side of Billings.
A local high school teacher's past has caught up with him in Shepherd. The school system took action after learning of sexual misconduct accusations at his former school in Washington state. Shepherd High School physical education teacher, Thomas Mattingly, is off the job tonight. The school system placed Mattingly on leave earlier this month after details emerged of professional misconduct at a Washington high school in 2016. According to the Daily Herald, a newspaper out of Eve...
It can happen to you anytime....anywhere....even if you think it can't. That's what Eric Fulton, a former professional hacker is saying about cyber attacks.
A Fisher Construction Company worker has died following an accident at the former Labor Temple Hall.
39-year-old David Shepard was identified as the man who died in an accident at a Fisher Construction site on the South Side of Billings.
A Fisher Construction Company worker has died following an accident at the former Labor Temple Hall.
A fatal accident on Interstate 90 slowed traffic Wednesday afternoon.
Nick Lam is the new parks officer for the city of Billings. He travels to about eight parks per day to make sure the community is kept safe.
A St. Ignatius woman's daughter is praying for her safe return since the women went missing in late October. Darlene Billie was last seen near the North Dakota-Montana border in an early 2000s gray Chevy Malibu.
