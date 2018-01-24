Fisher Construction mourns worker killed in accident at South Side work site

39-year-old David Shepard was identified as the man who died in an accident at a Fisher Construction site on the South Side of Billings.

Brent Sumner, Vice President of Fisher Construction, said his employees are deeply saddened by the death of their co-worker.

Shepard was working at the site of the former Labor Temple Hall on South 29th Street and 1st Avenue South when a beam fell from the ceiling, striking Shepard on the head. He died from his injuries.

Accidents are something Fisher Construction says they work to avoid.

Sumner said they have training classes in place to try and prevent accidents like the one that claimed Shepard's life.

"We talk a lot about it, we preach it. We have toolbox meetings, safety meetings, and calls in case of an accident," Sumner said.

He said the investigation is difficult because no one witnessed it; they only heard the beam fall. When his coworkers went to see what happened, they found Shepard unconscious and immediately called 911. After calling 911 they followed their protocol which Sumner said is to notify a supervisor immediately.

Accidents like this aren't common for Fisher Construction. In fact, they've only had 3 previous incidents at their job sites: 2 falls and 1 complaint.

Sumner said they're cooperating fully with local law enforcement and OSHA investigators.

The job site is still active with some employees opting to work through the grief while others stay home to mourn their friend.

Sumner said Shepard was a "very, very hard working man, very dedicated to what he was doing. He was always early to the job and one of the last ones to leave."