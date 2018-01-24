Local high school teacher on leave following details of professional misconduct

A local high school teacher's past has caught up with him in Shepherd.

The school system took action after learning of sexual misconduct accusations at his former school in Washington state.

Shepherd High School physical education teacher, Thomas Mattingly, is off the job tonight.

The school system placed Mattingly on leave earlier this month after details emerged of professional misconduct at a Washington high school in 2016.

According to the Daily Herald, a newspaper out of Everett, Washington, Mattingly resigned from Lake Stevens High School after an affair with a former student.

According to Shepherd Superintendent, Scott Carter, the school district was unaware of the allegations when Mattingly was hired.

Lake Stevens School District described the affair as deeply troubling sexual misconduct.

The paper reports Mattingly had been investigated at least 5 times for inappropriate contact with current and former students as well as viewing pornography on his school computer.

Caster said all employees submit to an FBI fingerprint background check and references are also called.

Currently, there are no reports of complaints made against Mattingly at Shepherd High.

Superintendent Carter sent a letter to Mattingly stating, "You may not contact any student of the district during this administrative leave. You are also admonished to not retaliate against anyone."

Mr. Mattingly's teaching license was issued by the Office of Public Instruction on July 13th, 2016 and is not set to expire until August of 2021.