Local high school teacher on leave following details of professi - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Local high school teacher on leave following details of professional misconduct

Posted: Updated:
By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
Connect
SHEPHERD, Mont. -

A local high school teacher's past has caught up with him in Shepherd.

The school system took action after learning of sexual misconduct accusations at his former school in Washington state.

Shepherd High School physical education teacher, Thomas Mattingly, is off the job tonight.

The school system placed Mattingly on leave earlier this month after details emerged of professional misconduct at a Washington high school in 2016.

According to the Daily Herald, a newspaper out of Everett, Washington, Mattingly resigned from Lake Stevens High School after an affair with a former student.

According to Shepherd Superintendent, Scott Carter, the school district was unaware of the allegations when Mattingly was hired.

Lake Stevens School District described the affair as deeply troubling sexual misconduct. 

The paper reports Mattingly had been investigated at least 5 times for inappropriate contact with current and former students as well as viewing pornography on his school computer.

Caster said all employees submit to an FBI fingerprint background check and references are also called.  

Currently, there are no reports of complaints made against Mattingly at Shepherd High.

Superintendent Carter sent a letter to Mattingly stating, "You may not contact any student of the district during this administrative leave. You are also admonished to not retaliate against anyone."

Mr. Mattingly's teaching license was issued by the Office of Public Instruction on July 13th, 2016 and is not set to expire until August of 2021. 

  • LocalMore>>

  • Street Crimes Unit returns to the Magic City

    Street Crimes Unit returns to the Magic City

    Thursday, January 25 2018 12:51 AM EST2018-01-25 05:51:58 GMT

    There is a new program within the Billings Police Department. The Street Crimes Unit aims to tackle car theft and burglary problems in Billings.

    There is a new program within the Billings Police Department. The Street Crimes Unit aims to tackle car theft and burglary problems in Billings.

  • Fisher Construction mourns worker killed in accident at South Side work site

    Fisher Construction mourns worker killed in accident at South Side work site

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 9:19 PM EST2018-01-25 02:19:17 GMT

    39-year-old David Shepard was identified as the man who died in an accident at a Fisher Construction site on the South Side of Billings.

    39-year-old David Shepard was identified as the man who died in an accident at a Fisher Construction site on the South Side of Billings.

  • Local high school teacher on leave following details of professional misconduct

    Local high school teacher on leave following details of professional misconduct

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 8:48 PM EST2018-01-25 01:48:53 GMT

    A local high school teacher's past has caught up with him in Shepherd. The school system took action after learning of sexual misconduct accusations at his former school in Washington state. Shepherd High School physical education teacher, Thomas Mattingly, is off the job tonight. The school system placed Mattingly on leave earlier this month after details emerged of professional misconduct at a Washington high school in 2016. According to the Daily Herald, a newspaper out of Eve...

    A local high school teacher's past has caught up with him in Shepherd. The school system took action after learning of sexual misconduct accusations at his former school in Washington state. Shepherd High School physical education teacher, Thomas Mattingly, is off the job tonight. The school system placed Mattingly on leave earlier this month after details emerged of professional misconduct at a Washington high school in 2016. According to the Daily Herald, a newspaper out of Eve...

    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Fatal crash reported on I-90 near Bearmouth area

    Fatal crash reported on I-90 near Bearmouth area

    Thursday, January 25 2018 12:43 AM EST2018-01-25 05:43:29 GMT

    A fatal accident on Interstate 90 slowed traffic Wednesday afternoon.

    A fatal accident on Interstate 90 slowed traffic Wednesday afternoon.

  • Fisher Construction mourns worker killed in accident at South Side work site

    Fisher Construction mourns worker killed in accident at South Side work site

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 9:19 PM EST2018-01-25 02:19:17 GMT

    39-year-old David Shepard was identified as the man who died in an accident at a Fisher Construction site on the South Side of Billings.

    39-year-old David Shepard was identified as the man who died in an accident at a Fisher Construction site on the South Side of Billings.

  • Local high school teacher on leave following details of professional misconduct

    Local high school teacher on leave following details of professional misconduct

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 8:48 PM EST2018-01-25 01:48:53 GMT

    A local high school teacher's past has caught up with him in Shepherd. The school system took action after learning of sexual misconduct accusations at his former school in Washington state. Shepherd High School physical education teacher, Thomas Mattingly, is off the job tonight. The school system placed Mattingly on leave earlier this month after details emerged of professional misconduct at a Washington high school in 2016. According to the Daily Herald, a newspaper out of Eve...

    A local high school teacher's past has caught up with him in Shepherd. The school system took action after learning of sexual misconduct accusations at his former school in Washington state. Shepherd High School physical education teacher, Thomas Mattingly, is off the job tonight. The school system placed Mattingly on leave earlier this month after details emerged of professional misconduct at a Washington high school in 2016. According to the Daily Herald, a newspaper out of Eve...

    •   

  • Most Popular