State Auditor's office hosts Montana Cybersecurity Summit

39-year-old David Shepard was identified as the man who died in an accident at a Fisher Construction site on the South Side of Billings.
A local high school teacher's past has caught up with him in Shepherd. The school system took action after learning of sexual misconduct accusations at his former school in Washington state. Shepherd High School physical education teacher, Thomas Mattingly, is off the job tonight. The school system placed Mattingly on leave earlier this month after details emerged of professional misconduct at a Washington high school in 2016. According to the Daily Herald, a newspaper out of Eve...
It can happen to you anytime....anywhere....even if you think it can't. That's what Eric Fulton, a former professional hacker is saying about cyber attacks.
Glacier National Park's 'Bark Ranger' Gracie, is a fan favorite. The pup has more than 14,000 followers on Instagram.
Most of her followers may view her as cute, fluffy Border Collie. However, for animals like goats, sheep and deer, Gracie is seen as a predator, which actually helps her do her job.
In an effort to educate business owners safeguard their companies and their customers against cyber attacks, the State Auditor's office hosts their first cyber security conference at the Double Tree Hilton in Billings.
A Fisher Construction Company worker has died following an accident at the former Labor Temple Hall.
Nick Lam is the new parks officer for the city of Billings. He travels to about eight parks per day to make sure the community is kept safe.
Country stars Luke Bryan and Jon Pardi are headed to Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark September 14.
Firearms manufacturer Weatherby is relocating its manufacturing operations and corporate headquarters from California to Wyoming.
Montana State Prison Warden Michael Fletcher was fired before the end of his 12-month probationary period.
A judge has told a Michigan sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting women and girls, "I just signed your death warrant." The remarks from Judge Rosemarie Aquilina came as she sentenced Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison. The sentence capped a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court, including Olympians. They made riveting statements while confronting Nassar in a Lansing, Mic...
A virtual reality software created in Western Montana is diagnosing veterans with a disorder that’s often mistaken for PTSD.
