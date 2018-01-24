Elton John to retire from music tours

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.
Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.
A judge has told a Michigan sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting women and girls, "I just signed your death warrant." The remarks from Judge Rosemarie Aquilina came as she sentenced Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison. The sentence capped a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court, including Olympians. They made riveting statements while confronting Nassar in a Lansing, Mic...
A judge has told a Michigan sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting women and girls, "I just signed your death warrant." The remarks from Judge Rosemarie Aquilina came as she sentenced Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison. The sentence capped a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court, including Olympians. They made riveting statements while confronting Nassar in a Lansing, Mic...
Gov. Matt Bevin says the fatal shooting at southwest Kentucky high school leaves a wound that will take a long time to heal.
Gov. Matt Bevin says the fatal shooting at southwest Kentucky high school leaves a wound that will take a long time to heal.
Hawaii Gov. David Ige says he and his team took so long to post a message to social media about the recent missile alert being a false alarm because he didn't know his Twitter username and password.
Hawaii Gov. David Ige says he and his team took so long to post a message to social media about the recent missile alert being a false alarm because he didn't know his Twitter username and password.
Congress has approved a bipartisan agreement to re-open the federal government after a three-day partial shutdown.
Congress has approved a bipartisan agreement to re-open the federal government after a three-day partial shutdown.
A woman identified by a scholar as the inspiration for Rosie the Riveter, the iconic female World War II factory worker, has died in Washington state.
A woman identified by a scholar as the inspiration for Rosie the Riveter, the iconic female World War II factory worker, has died in Washington state.
Sheriff's officials say there's been a shooting at a high school in a small town south of Dallas and a suspect is in custody.
Sheriff's officials say there's been a shooting at a high school in a small town south of Dallas and a suspect is in custody.
Sheriff's officials say there's been a shooting at a high school in a small town south of Dallas and a suspect is in custody.
Sheriff's officials say there's been a shooting at a high school in a small town south of Dallas and a suspect is in custody.
Twitter will reach out to users who were taken in by Russian trolls farms during the last presidential race. The company says it will e-mail notifications to about seven-hundred-thousand Americans.
Twitter will reach out to users who were taken in by Russian trolls farms during the last presidential race. The company says it will e-mail notifications to about seven-hundred-thousand Americans.
A Fisher Construction Company worker has died following an accident at the former Labor Temple Hall.
A Fisher Construction Company worker has died following an accident at the former Labor Temple Hall.
Nick Lam is the new parks officer for the city of Billings. He travels to about eight parks per day to make sure the community is kept safe.
Nick Lam is the new parks officer for the city of Billings. He travels to about eight parks per day to make sure the community is kept safe.
Country stars Luke Bryan and Jon Pardi are headed to Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark September 14.
Country stars Luke Bryan and Jon Pardi are headed to Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark September 14.
Firearms manufacturer Weatherby is relocating its manufacturing operations and corporate headquarters from California to Wyoming.
Firearms manufacturer Weatherby is relocating its manufacturing operations and corporate headquarters from California to Wyoming.
Montana State Prison Warden Michael Fletcher was fired before the end of his 12-month probationary period.
Montana State Prison Warden Michael Fletcher was fired before the end of his 12-month probationary period.
A virtual reality software created in Western Montana is diagnosing veterans with a disorder that’s often mistaken for PTSD.
A virtual reality software created in Western Montana is diagnosing veterans with a disorder that’s often mistaken for PTSD.
As of 2016, Delta Airlines has seen an 84% increase in reported animal incidents, which includes urination, biting and even a reported dog attack.
As of 2016, Delta Airlines has seen an 84% increase in reported animal incidents, which includes urination, biting and even a reported dog attack.
A judge has told a Michigan sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting women and girls, "I just signed your death warrant." The remarks from Judge Rosemarie Aquilina came as she sentenced Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison. The sentence capped a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court, including Olympians. They made riveting statements while confronting Nassar in a Lansing, Mic...
A judge has told a Michigan sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting women and girls, "I just signed your death warrant." The remarks from Judge Rosemarie Aquilina came as she sentenced Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison. The sentence capped a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court, including Olympians. They made riveting statements while confronting Nassar in a Lansing, Mic...