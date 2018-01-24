Elton John to retire from music tours - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Elton John to retire from music tours

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.
  
The 70-year-old singer, pianist, and composer said Wednesday he wanted to spend time with his family. His children will be 10 and 8 years old when he stops.
  
At the Grammy Awards on Sunday, John is to perform alongside Miley Cyrus and will collect the President's Merit Award. His Vegas residency ends in May after six years.
  
John, whose hits include "Your Song" and "Candle in the Wind," has won five Grammys, an Oscar and a Golden Globe for "The Lion King," a Tony Award for "Aida" and received a Kennedy Center Honor.
  
He has sold 300 million records.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Elton John to retire from music tours

    Elton John to retire from music tours

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 1:23 PM EST2018-01-24 18:23:52 GMT

    Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world. 

    Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world. 

  • Larry Nassar sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison

    Larry Nassar sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 1:19 PM EST2018-01-24 18:19:46 GMT

    A judge has told a Michigan sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting women and girls, "I just signed your death warrant." The remarks from Judge Rosemarie Aquilina came as she sentenced Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison. The sentence capped a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court, including Olympians. They made riveting statements while confronting Nassar in a Lansing, Mic...

    A judge has told a Michigan sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting women and girls, "I just signed your death warrant." The remarks from Judge Rosemarie Aquilina came as she sentenced Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison. The sentence capped a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court, including Olympians. They made riveting statements while confronting Nassar in a Lansing, Mic...

  • Your money: Apple to release HomePod February 9th

    Your money: Apple to release HomePod February 9th

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 12:33 AM EST2018-01-24 05:33:31 GMT
    HomePod, the smart speaker from Apple, will be hitting the market as a competitor to Amazon Echo and Google Home devices. The speaker will be available to order this Friday on the Apple website and hit store shelves on February 9th. HomePod features the "Siri" smart assistant for voice-activated tasks such as playing music or controlling home accessories. The device will sell for $349 and be available in "white" and "space gray."
    HomePod, the smart speaker from Apple, will be hitting the market as a competitor to Amazon Echo and Google Home devices. The speaker will be available to order this Friday on the Apple website and hit store shelves on February 9th. HomePod features the "Siri" smart assistant for voice-activated tasks such as playing music or controlling home accessories. The device will sell for $349 and be available in "white" and "space gray."
    •   

  • Most Popular