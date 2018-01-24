Larry Nassar sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Larry Nassar sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison

MICHIGAN -

A judge has told a Michigan sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting women and girls, "I just signed your death warrant."
  
The remarks from Judge Rosemarie Aquilina came as she sentenced Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison.
  
The sentence capped a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court, including Olympians.
  
They made riveting statements while confronting Nassar in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom. He worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.
  
Nassar had pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting seven females in the Lansing area between 1998 and 2015, but the hearing was open to all of his accusers.
  
His accusers said he would molest them while they were on a table seeking help for various injuries. Nassar also has a 60-year prison sentence for child pornography crimes.
 

