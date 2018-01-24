Larry Nassar sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison

A judge has told a Michigan sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting women and girls, "I just signed your death warrant." The remarks from Judge Rosemarie Aquilina came as she sentenced Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison. The sentence capped a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court, including Olympians. They made riveting statements while confronting Nassar in a Lansing, Mic...

HomePod, the smart speaker from Apple, will be hitting the market as a competitor to Amazon Echo and Google Home devices. The speaker will be available to order this Friday on the Apple website and hit store shelves on February 9th. HomePod features the "Siri" smart assistant for voice-activated tasks such as playing music or controlling home accessories. The device will sell for $349 and be available in "white" and "space gray."