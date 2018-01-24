Billings man killed in construction accident

A Fisher Construction Company worker has died following an accident at the former Labor Temple Hall.

Yellowstone County Assistant Coroner Richard Hoffman identified the man as 39-year-old David Shepard of Billings. Hoffman said an autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death.

Police said the accident may have involved a falling column. The crew was not working on the column at the time of the accident.

In a Facebook post, Fisher Construction said they are deeply saddened by the tragic accident.

An investigation into the accident is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.