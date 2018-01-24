Billings man killed in construction accident

A Fisher Construction Company worker has died following an accident at the former Labor Temple Hall.
Nick Lam is the new parks officer for the city of Billings. He travels to about eight parks per day to make sure the community is kept safe.
Country stars Luke Bryan and Jon Pardi are headed to Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark September 14.
Monday night, Billings new City Council will discuss the next steps toward finding a City Administrator.
Montana and Wyoming ranked among 13 states in the nation that have significant work to do to implement stricter safety guidelines.
Firearms manufacturer Weatherby is relocating its manufacturing operations and corporate headquarters from California to Wyoming.
Montana State Prison Warden Michael Fletcher was fired before the end of his 12-month probationary period.
A virtual reality software created in Western Montana is diagnosing veterans with a disorder that’s often mistaken for PTSD.
As of 2016, Delta Airlines has seen an 84% increase in reported animal incidents, which includes urination, biting and even a reported dog attack.
A judge has told a Michigan sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting women and girls, "I just signed your death warrant." The remarks from Judge Rosemarie Aquilina came as she sentenced Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison. The sentence capped a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court, including Olympians. They made riveting statements while confronting Nassar in a Lansing, Mic...
