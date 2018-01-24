Billings man killed in construction accident - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Billings man killed in construction accident

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

A Fisher Construction Company worker has died following an accident at the former Labor Temple Hall. 

Yellowstone County Assistant Coroner Richard Hoffman identified the man as 39-year-old David Shepard of Billings. Hoffman said an autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death. 

Police said the accident may have involved a falling column. The crew was not working on the column at the time of the accident. 

In a Facebook post, Fisher Construction said they are deeply saddened by the tragic accident. 

An investigation into the accident is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

  • Most Popular