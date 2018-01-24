Policeman takes on new parks officer position in Billings

Nick Lam is the new parks officer for the city of Billings. He travels to about eight parks per day to make sure the community is kept safe.
Country stars Luke Bryan and Jon Pardi are headed to Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark September 14.
Monday night, Billings new City Council will discuss the next steps toward finding a City Administrator.
Montana and Wyoming ranked among 13 states in the nation that have significant work to do to implement stricter safety guidelines.
A study released Monday that Montana is seventh, out of the top ten states, most affected by this shutdown.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement for a Montana toddler.
An unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Missoula this summer at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Gov. Matt Bevin says the fatal shooting at southwest Kentucky high school leaves a wound that will take a long time to heal.
Montana State Prison Warden Michael Fletcher was fired before the end of his 12-month probationary period.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has signed an order prohibiting telecommunications companies receiving state contracts from interfering with internet traffic and favoring their own sites and apps.
An earthquake that struck early Tuesday off an island in the Gulf of Alaska has been followed by dozens of aftershocks. The earthquake was initially reported as magnitude 8.2.
