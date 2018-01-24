Your money: Apple to release HomePod February 9th

Federal government services were fully restored and operational on Tuesday, one day after Congress passed and the president signed a short-term spending bill. But lawmakers have just 16 days until it expires. Congressman Greg Gianforte (R-MT) says that he's ready to get a spending bill passed. In fact, he says that he was ready to do so back in September.
Montana State Prison Warden Michael Fletcher was fired before the end of his 12-month probationary period.
A virtual reality software created in Western Montana is diagnosing veterans with a disorder that’s often mistaken for PTSD.
Pit bulls are allowed in city limits in Libby again.
Gov. Matt Bevin says the fatal shooting at southwest Kentucky high school leaves a wound that will take a long time to heal.
Hawaii Gov. David Ige says he and his team took so long to post a message to social media about the recent missile alert being a false alarm because he didn't know his Twitter username and password.
Congress has approved a bipartisan agreement to re-open the federal government after a three-day partial shutdown.
A woman identified by a scholar as the inspiration for Rosie the Riveter, the iconic female World War II factory worker, has died in Washington state.
Sheriff's officials say there's been a shooting at a high school in a small town south of Dallas and a suspect is in custody.
Sheriff's officials say there's been a shooting at a high school in a small town south of Dallas and a suspect is in custody.
Twitter will reach out to users who were taken in by Russian trolls farms during the last presidential race. The company says it will e-mail notifications to about seven-hundred-thousand Americans.
The U.S. government shut down at midnight after Congress failed to resolve a partisan standoff over immigration and spending.
Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.
Country stars Luke Bryan and Jon Pardi are headed to Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark September 14.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement for a Montana toddler.
An unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Missoula this summer at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Gov. Matt Bevin says the fatal shooting at southwest Kentucky high school leaves a wound that will take a long time to heal.
Montana State Prison Warden Michael Fletcher was fired before the end of his 12-month probationary period.
Montana and Wyoming ranked among 13 states in the nation that have significant work to do to implement stricter safety guidelines.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has signed an order prohibiting telecommunications companies receiving state contracts from interfering with internet traffic and favoring their own sites and apps.
An earthquake that struck early Tuesday off an island in the Gulf of Alaska has been followed by dozens of aftershocks. The earthquake was initially reported as magnitude 8.2.
