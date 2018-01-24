Your money: Apple to release HomePod February 9th - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Your money: Apple to release HomePod February 9th

By NBC News

HomePod, the smart speaker from Apple, will be hitting the market as a competitor to Amazon Echo and Google Home devices.

The speaker will be available to order this Friday on the Apple website and hit store shelves on February 9th.

HomePod features the "Siri" smart assistant for voice-activated tasks such as playing music or controlling home accessories.

The device will sell for $349 and be available in "white" and "space gray."

