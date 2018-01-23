California firearms manufacturer moving to Wyoming - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

California firearms manufacturer moving to Wyoming

By Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Firearms manufacturer Weatherby is relocating its manufacturing operations and corporate headquarters from California to Wyoming.
  
Weatherby's move to Sheridan is expected to create 70 to 90 jobs and more than $5 million in annual payroll over the next five years.
  
Company and state officials, including Gov. Matt Mead, announced the move Tuesday at a gun industry trade show in Las Vegas.
  
Company CEO Adam Weatherby says the move out of Paso Robles, California, is an opportunity for the company to grow into its brand. Mead says the move by Weatherby helps the state's goal of diversifying its economy.
  
Weatherby is the latest gun industry manufacturer to move its operations to Wyoming in the last five years from states that were not seen as friendly to the gun industry.

