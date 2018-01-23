Luke Bryan, Jon Pardi to make stop in Magic City

Country stars Luke Bryan and Jon Pardi are headed to Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark September 14.

According to both artists' websites, Luke Bryan's "What Makes You Country Tour" extended its tour dates.

Luke Bryan is known for some of his hit songs "Country Girl" and "Play it Again." Jon Pardi has been a popular up-and-coming country star with hit songs "Heartache On The Dance Floor" and "California Sunrise."

We've reached out to MetraPark who is not commenting on the concert at this time.