Luke Bryan, Jon Pardi to make stop in Magic City

Country stars Luke Bryan and Jon Pardi are headed to Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark September 14.
Country stars Luke Bryan and Jon Pardi are headed to Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark September 14.
Monday night, Billings new City Council will discuss the next steps toward finding a City Administrator.
Monday night, Billings new City Council will discuss the next steps toward finding a City Administrator.
Montana and Wyoming ranked among 13 states in the nation that have significant work to do to implement stricter safety guidelines.
Montana and Wyoming ranked among 13 states in the nation that have significant work to do to implement stricter safety guidelines.
A study released Monday that Montana is seventh, out of the top ten states, most affected by this shutdown.
A study released Monday that Montana is seventh, out of the top ten states, most affected by this shutdown.
Congress has approved a bipartisan agreement to re-open the federal government after a three-day partial shutdown.
Congress has approved a bipartisan agreement to re-open the federal government after a three-day partial shutdown.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement for a Montana toddler.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement for a Montana toddler.
Gov. Matt Bevin says the fatal shooting at southwest Kentucky high school leaves a wound that will take a long time to heal.
Gov. Matt Bevin says the fatal shooting at southwest Kentucky high school leaves a wound that will take a long time to heal.
An unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Missoula this summer at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
An unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Missoula this summer at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Montana and Wyoming ranked among 13 states in the nation that have significant work to do to implement stricter safety guidelines.
Montana and Wyoming ranked among 13 states in the nation that have significant work to do to implement stricter safety guidelines.
Country stars Luke Bryan and Jon Pardi are headed to Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark September 14.
Country stars Luke Bryan and Jon Pardi are headed to Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark September 14.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has signed an order prohibiting telecommunications companies receiving state contracts from interfering with internet traffic and favoring their own sites and apps.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has signed an order prohibiting telecommunications companies receiving state contracts from interfering with internet traffic and favoring their own sites and apps.
An earthquake that struck early Tuesday off an island in the Gulf of Alaska has been followed by dozens of aftershocks. The earthquake was initially reported as magnitude 8.2.
An earthquake that struck early Tuesday off an island in the Gulf of Alaska has been followed by dozens of aftershocks. The earthquake was initially reported as magnitude 8.2.
Three Montanans will represent Team U.S.A. in PyeongChang next month.
Three Montanans will represent Team U.S.A. in PyeongChang next month.