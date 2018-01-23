2 killed in shooting at Kentucky high school - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

2 killed in shooting at Kentucky high school

By Associated Press

BENTON, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Matt Bevin says the fatal shooting at southwest Kentucky high school leaves a wound that will take a long time to heal.
  
Two students were killed Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School when a 15-year-old classmate opened fire. Bevin says 17 other people were injured, 12 of them suffering gunshot wounds.
  
Speaking at a news conference, Bevin says one girl died at the scene. A boy died at a hospital.
  
Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders says the shooter was armed with a handgun. The boy will be charged with murder and attempted murder.

