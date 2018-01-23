2 killed in shooting at Kentucky high school

Gov. Matt Bevin says the fatal shooting at southwest Kentucky high school leaves a wound that will take a long time to heal.
Hawaii Gov. David Ige says he and his team took so long to post a message to social media about the recent missile alert being a false alarm because he didn't know his Twitter username and password.
Congress has approved a bipartisan agreement to re-open the federal government after a three-day partial shutdown.
A woman identified by a scholar as the inspiration for Rosie the Riveter, the iconic female World War II factory worker, has died in Washington state.
Sheriff's officials say there's been a shooting at a high school in a small town south of Dallas and a suspect is in custody.
Twitter will reach out to users who were taken in by Russian trolls farms during the last presidential race. The company says it will e-mail notifications to about seven-hundred-thousand Americans.
The U.S. government shut down at midnight after Congress failed to resolve a partisan standoff over immigration and spending.
Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement for a Montana toddler.
An unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Missoula this summer at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Montana and Wyoming ranked among 13 states in the nation that have significant work to do to implement stricter safety guidelines.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has signed an order prohibiting telecommunications companies receiving state contracts from interfering with internet traffic and favoring their own sites and apps.
Three Montanans will represent Team U.S.A. in PyeongChang next month.
A study released Monday that Montana is seventh, out of the top ten states, most affected by this shutdown.
Nominations for the 90th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday amid what's proving to be an unpredictable and highly political awards season.
