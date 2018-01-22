Skyview Head Football Coach Ron Lebsock Resigns

He is the only head football coach Skyview has ever had.

"To get to know our offense, to get to know our defense, our coaching style and how we want this kids to play," said Lebsock before his first season with Skyview.

It began in 1986, Skyview's first year as a double a program without any seniors on the team and finished 0-9. Tough sledding early on for a fledgling program.

"Sometimes you learn more from losses than you do from wins and in that case we were all learning."

Ten years later and Skyview would win it's first state double a championship, a 27-20 win over Bozeman. Long time coming and with son Connor in tow the coach reflected on the teams win.

"I can't think of any greater feeling except maybe going to heave."

"One of the products from that year was the best highlight video that I have ever seen."

The Falcons would win again in 2003 beating cross town rival Senior 35-28. Through the years football and family were one in the same. His five sons all played at Skyview, oldest son Chris would go on to play at Concordia, while Matt, Shawn Nick and Connor all played for the Grizzlies. The father- son coach-son relationship not always the easiest but it certainly came with it's many memories along the way.

"I felt bad for them a lot of the time because you have the Chief of Police, Rich St. John, who knows exactly what's going on all of the time with these guys. Sometimes it's a little bit lonelier for those guys on the weekends when it comes to being the coach's kid."

Ron Lebsock's legacy at Skyview? In a day of instant gratification, when coaching changes are made after one bad season, Lebsock was there for his kids, for the school, for 32-years. Three decades of running a program with integrity and passion and right there with him through the good times and bad, his biggest supporter, wife Barti.

"Yeah, God blessed me with a great one there. She has put up with a lot, you know, 38 years of this and finally I can spend more time with her."

Butte native, former Griz, Skyview coach, Ron Lebsock in many ways what Montana football is all about.