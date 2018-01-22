Report shows Montana and Wyoming to be one of the worst states to implement safety on roadways

The Treasure state and Cowboy state have a lot of work to do when it comes to making all motorists safer. The Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety report ranks all 50 states, including the District of Columbia, on 16 traffic laws essential to safety.

Montana and Wyoming ranked among 13 states in the nation that have significant work to do to implement stricter safety guidelines.

Montana has implemented just 4 of the 16 safety recommendations. In 2016, 190 people died in motor vehicle crashes in the Treasure state and crashes collectively cost nearly $900 million dollars.

As for Wyoming, they've adopted just 3 of the 16 recommendations. In 2016, 112 people lost their lives on Wyoming roadways. That added up to about $788 million dollars in losses for the Cowboy state.



One of the 16 recommendations made is adopting a law requiring all children to ride in a rear facing safety seat through the age of two.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said that children younger than two are at an elevated risk for head and spine injuries because their heads are relatively large and their necks smaller with weaker muscles. Their studies find that a rear-facing seat evenly distributes the weight across the whole body in a crash rather than across belt contact points on traditional forward-facing seats, but only 9 states have adopted these recommendations.