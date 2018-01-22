Billings City Council to discuss filling City Administrator role

UPDATE: Bruce McCandless has been named the City Administrator for the time being, however this will not be his permanent role.

McCandless has been acting as the interim city manager since Tina Volek's retirement in September.

However,he said Monday he's not the person to do the job. He said he can't give the council the five years they need because he is looking to retire soon.

McCandless said he could work with the council on a contract making him the City Administrator for the short term, and he would hire an assistant as well as fill two interim department heads.

Monday night, Billings new City Council will discuss the next steps toward finding a City Administrator.

In August, Tina Volek, Billings' longest serving City Administrator, announced her retirement.

After Volek announced her retirement, the Council formed a subcommittee to search for a new city administrator consisting of the Mayor and four Council members.

In November, the search was narrowed down to four candidates. Ron Alles, the City Manager of Helena, David Fraser, the City Manager of Boulder City, Nevada, Greg Doyon, the City Manager of Great Falls and Kevin Smith, the General Manager of the Truckee Airport district near Truckee, California.

By December, the council had chosen Greg Doyon as t heir City Administrator candidate.

However after negotiations, Doyon declined the position, leaving the seat still open.

Now the new City Council has taken over and it's time to make a decision for the next steps.

There are a few options the council has...

Contact the remaining finalists, determine if any of them are still interested in the position and attempt to negotiate a contract with the candidate that the Council selects.

Immediately begin recruiting a City Administrator with the mercer group's assistance.

immediately begin the recruiting process and select another executive search firm.

Continue with the interim city administrator assignment and delay recruiting for an indefinite time.

Enter into an agreement with Bruce McCandless as the City Administrator for a set term, recruit and hire an assistant City Administrator and recruit a new City Administrator before the end of the contract term.

Recruit and contract with an individual as City Administrator for 1-2 years and recruit a longer term City Administrator before the end of the contract term.