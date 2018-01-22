Super 8 Plays of the Week 1/22 - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Super 8 Plays of the Week 1/22

Number 8: Montana's Jamar Akoh uses his frame to gets some room for the dunk.

Number 7: Great Falls' Jordan Komac remains undefeated after falling on top of his opponent and getting and unexpected pin.

Number 6: Senior's Brooks Zimmer just pushes a loose ball up and into the hoop versus Butte.

Number 5: Billings Central's Chrishon Dixon swipes a pass and takes it all the way back with a nice finish versus Laurel.

Number 4: Senior's Kola Bad Bear and Brooks Zimmer come away with huge blocks versus West.

Number 3: Senior's Kola Bad Bear beats the buzzer on the put back versus West.

Number 2: Frenchtown's Cade Baker goes one on five for the nifty finish versus Butte Central.

Number 1: Senior's Slade Cobb gets a huge putback dunk versus West.

