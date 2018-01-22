UPDATE: Missing Butte toddler has been found

Butte-Silver Bow police say two-year-old Legend Ryan White has been found.

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement for a Montana toddler.

Legend Ryan White is two years old, 2' 6" tall, 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. According to law enforcement, he was last seen wearing a black, green and gray winter coat, a black and blue shirt, gray pants, and green shoes.



Legend was given to Julie Gardiner, an acquaintance of the child's father. Julie is 35 years old, 5' 8", 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. There has been no contact with Julie or Legend since he was given to her. Law enforcement says there is reason to believe Julie may be under the influence of drugs.



If you have any information on Legend White please contact Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement at (406) 497-1130 or call 911.





