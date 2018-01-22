Montana requires internet neutrality for state contracts

It looks like the government shutdown will end soon. The Senate has advanced a bill reopening federal agencies through Feb. 8 after Democrats relented and lifted their blockade against the legislation.

National Park access will be limited during the ongoing government shutdown. Glacier National Park posted on Facebook that while parts of the park are still accessible, there will not be any park-service provided services. That means restrooms, trash collection, plowing, campground reservation, check-in check-out services, backcountry permits and public information will not be available. NPS also says national and regional offices will be closed to the public. Some areas may als...