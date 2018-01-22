Congress approves plan to re-open government

Monday night, Billings new City Council will discuss the next steps toward finding a City Administrator.
Montana and Wyoming ranked among 13 states in the nation that have significant work to do to implement stricter safety guidelines.
A study released Monday that Montana is seventh, out of the top ten states, most affected by this shutdown.
Congress has approved a bipartisan agreement to re-open the federal government after a three-day partial shutdown.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Two unions representing Montana public employees will merge. The Helena Independent Record reports that delegates for the Montana Public Employees Association and the Montana Educators Association-Montana Federal of Teachers voted Saturday in favor of the merger.
Congress has approved a bipartisan agreement to re-open the federal government after a three-day partial shutdown.
A woman identified by a scholar as the inspiration for Rosie the Riveter, the iconic female World War II factory worker, has died in Washington state.
Sheriff's officials say there's been a shooting at a high school in a small town south of Dallas and a suspect is in custody.
Twitter will reach out to users who were taken in by Russian trolls farms during the last presidential race. The company says it will e-mail notifications to about seven-hundred-thousand Americans.
The U.S. government shut down at midnight after Congress failed to resolve a partisan standoff over immigration and spending.
Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.
Investigators say they have still not determined why Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire from his high-rise hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement for a Montana toddler.
An unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Missoula this summer at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has signed an order prohibiting telecommunications companies receiving state contracts from interfering with internet traffic and favoring their own sites and apps.
A woman identified by a scholar as the inspiration for Rosie the Riveter, the iconic female World War II factory worker, has died in Washington state.
Authorities say a snowmobiler has died after being caught in an avalanche in eastern Idaho.
Monday night, Billings new City Council will discuss the next steps toward finding a City Administrator.
Congress has approved a bipartisan agreement to re-open the federal government after a three-day partial shutdown.
