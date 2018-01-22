Congress approves plan to re-open government - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Congress approves plan to re-open government

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Congress has approved a bipartisan agreement to re-open the federal government after a three-day partial shutdown.
  
The House approved the bill, 266-150, hours after the Senate backed it, 81-18. President Donald Trump is expected to quickly sign the measure to fund government operations through Feb. 8.
  
The votes set the stage for hundreds of thousands of federal workers to return Tuesday, cutting short what could have become a messy and costly impasse.
  
Senate Democrats reluctantly voted in favor of the bill, relenting in return for Republican assurances that the Senate will soon take up the plight of young immigrant "dreamers" and other contentious issues. Democrats from states won by Trump in 2016 broke with progressives looking to satisfy liberals' and immigrants' demands.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Congress approves plan to re-open government

    Congress approves plan to re-open government

    Monday, January 22 2018 6:33 PM EST2018-01-22 23:33:59 GMT

    Congress has approved a bipartisan agreement to re-open the federal government after a three-day partial shutdown.

    Congress has approved a bipartisan agreement to re-open the federal government after a three-day partial shutdown.

  • Woman, called inspiration for Rosie the Riveter, dies at 96

    Woman, called inspiration for Rosie the Riveter, dies at 96

    Monday, January 22 2018 6:29 PM EST2018-01-22 23:29:55 GMT

    A woman identified by a scholar as the inspiration for Rosie the Riveter, the iconic female World War II factory worker, has died in Washington state.

    A woman identified by a scholar as the inspiration for Rosie the Riveter, the iconic female World War II factory worker, has died in Washington state.

  • School Shooting reported in Italy, Texas

    School Shooting reported in Italy, Texas

    Monday, January 22 2018 10:36 AM EST2018-01-22 15:36:56 GMT

    Sheriff's officials say there's been a shooting at a high school in a small town south of Dallas and a suspect is in custody.

    Sheriff's officials say there's been a shooting at a high school in a small town south of Dallas and a suspect is in custody.

    •   

  • Most Popular