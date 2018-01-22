School Shooting reported in Italy, Texas - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

School Shooting reported in Italy, Texas

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Italy, Texas -

ITALY, Texas (AP) - Sheriff's officials say there's been a shooting at a high school in a small town south of Dallas and a suspect is in custody.
  
The Ellis County sheriff's office said on Twitter that the "shooter is in custody" after the shooting early Monday at the school in Italy (IT-lee), some 45 miles (70 kilometers) south of Dallas.
  
No injuries have been confirmed in the shooting.
  
The sheriff's office says students have been moved from the school and an investigation is ongoing.
  
A sheriff's office dispatcher, Debra Murray, said the shooting took place at Italy High School. Murray declined to release additional details.
  
A message left with the school district was not immediately returned.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/22/2018 8:15:40 AM (GMT -7:00)
 

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Senate leaders agree on plan to reopen government

    Senate leaders agree on plan to reopen government

    Monday, January 22 2018 12:45 PM EST2018-01-22 17:45:46 GMT

    Senate leaders have reached an agreement to reopen the government. 

    Senate leaders have reached an agreement to reopen the government. 

  • School Shooting reported in Italy, Texas

    School Shooting reported in Italy, Texas

    Monday, January 22 2018 10:36 AM EST2018-01-22 15:36:56 GMT

    Sheriff's officials say there's been a shooting at a high school in a small town south of Dallas and a suspect is in custody.

    Sheriff's officials say there's been a shooting at a high school in a small town south of Dallas and a suspect is in custody.

  • Sheriff: Shooting at Texas high school, suspect in custody

    Sheriff: Shooting at Texas high school, suspect in custody

    Monday, January 22 2018 10:34 AM EST2018-01-22 15:34:53 GMT

    Sheriff's officials say there's been a shooting at a high school in a small town south of Dallas and a suspect is in custody.  

    Sheriff's officials say there's been a shooting at a high school in a small town south of Dallas and a suspect is in custody.  

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Shutdown and Yellowstone Park

    Shutdown and Yellowstone Park

    Sunday, January 21 2018 10:32 PM EST2018-01-22 03:32:17 GMT

    Cody – The government shutdown did not shut down Yellowstone National Park this time, although the entrances were not staffed. Commercially guided snowmobile tours were allowed into the park.

    Cody – The government shutdown did not shut down Yellowstone National Park this time, although the entrances were not staffed. Commercially guided snowmobile tours were allowed into the park.

  • School Shooting reported in Italy, Texas

    School Shooting reported in Italy, Texas

    Monday, January 22 2018 10:36 AM EST2018-01-22 15:36:56 GMT

    Sheriff's officials say there's been a shooting at a high school in a small town south of Dallas and a suspect is in custody.

    Sheriff's officials say there's been a shooting at a high school in a small town south of Dallas and a suspect is in custody.

  • One man injured in Lockwood Officer involved shooting

    One man injured in Lockwood Officer involved shooting

    Sunday, January 21 2018 3:10 PM EST2018-01-21 20:10:35 GMT

    One man is injured after an officer involved shooting in Lockwood Sunday morning. According to Sheriff Mike Linder, Deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Canary Ave. in Lockwood at 6:30 Sunday morning for a possible suicidal person. 

    One man is injured after an officer involved shooting in Lockwood Sunday morning. According to Sheriff Mike Linder, Deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Canary Ave. in Lockwood at 6:30 Sunday morning for a possible suicidal person. 

  • Montana public unions merge to form state's largest group

    Montana public unions merge to form state's largest group

    Sunday, January 21 2018 10:38 PM EST2018-01-22 03:38:04 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Two unions representing Montana public employees will merge.    The Helena Independent Record reports that delegates for the Montana Public Employees Association and the Montana Educators Association-Montana Federal of Teachers voted Saturday in favor of the merger.    

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Two unions representing Montana public employees will merge.    The Helena Independent Record reports that delegates for the Montana Public Employees Association and the Montana Educators Association-Montana Federal of Teachers voted Saturday in favor of the merger.    

  • Bozeman Fire wants to lower speed limit on Interstate

    Bozeman Fire wants to lower speed limit on Interstate

    Monday, January 22 2018 6:29 AM EST2018-01-22 11:29:14 GMT

    Bozeman Fire Officials are taking a stand to seek lower speed limits along I-90

    Bozeman Fire Officials are taking a stand to seek lower speed limits along I-90

  • Tester introduces legislation to pay troops during government shutdown

    Tester introduces legislation to pay troops during government shutdown

    Sunday, January 21 2018 10:28 PM EST2018-01-22 03:28:44 GMT

    (U.S. Senate)—U.S. Senator Jon Tester has introduced a bill to guarantee that Montana servicemembers get their paychecks during a government shutdown. Tester’s "Pay Our Military Act" would ensure that active military personnel, including reserves, get paid during lapse in government appropriations. 

    (U.S. Senate)—U.S. Senator Jon Tester has introduced a bill to guarantee that Montana servicemembers get their paychecks during a government shutdown. Tester’s "Pay Our Military Act" would ensure that active military personnel, including reserves, get paid during lapse in government appropriations. 

  • Wyoming man gets life in prison for killing 3-year-old

    Wyoming man gets life in prison for killing 3-year-old

    Friday, January 19 2018 11:58 PM EST2018-01-20 04:58:23 GMT

    A 22-year-old Wyoming man has been sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder of his girlfriend's 3-year-old boy. 

    A 22-year-old Wyoming man has been sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder of his girlfriend's 3-year-old boy. 

  • Abuse in house of torture was 'severe, pervasive, prolonged'

    Abuse in house of torture was 'severe, pervasive, prolonged'

    Friday, January 19 2018 2:28 AM EST2018-01-19 07:28:20 GMT
    The grandparents of 13 starved and tortured children say their son's family looked happy and healthy when they last visited California six years ago.
    The grandparents of 13 starved and tortured children say their son's family looked happy and healthy when they last visited California six years ago.