School Shooting reported in Italy, Texas

Senate leaders have reached an agreement to reopen the government.
Sheriff's officials say there's been a shooting at a high school in a small town south of Dallas and a suspect is in custody.
Twitter will reach out to users who were taken in by Russian trolls farms during the last presidential race. The company says it will e-mail notifications to about seven-hundred-thousand Americans.
The U.S. government shut down at midnight after Congress failed to resolve a partisan standoff over immigration and spending.
Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.
Investigators say they have still not determined why Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire from his high-rise hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.
The publisher of a notorious neo-Nazi website won't publicly reveal where he's living, claiming he gets "credible" death threats.
Cody – The government shutdown did not shut down Yellowstone National Park this time, although the entrances were not staffed. Commercially guided snowmobile tours were allowed into the park.
One man is injured after an officer involved shooting in Lockwood Sunday morning. According to Sheriff Mike Linder, Deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Canary Ave. in Lockwood at 6:30 Sunday morning for a possible suicidal person.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Two unions representing Montana public employees will merge. The Helena Independent Record reports that delegates for the Montana Public Employees Association and the Montana Educators Association-Montana Federal of Teachers voted Saturday in favor of the merger.
Bozeman Fire Officials are taking a stand to seek lower speed limits along I-90
(U.S. Senate)—U.S. Senator Jon Tester has introduced a bill to guarantee that Montana servicemembers get their paychecks during a government shutdown. Tester’s "Pay Our Military Act" would ensure that active military personnel, including reserves, get paid during lapse in government appropriations.
A 22-year-old Wyoming man has been sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder of his girlfriend's 3-year-old boy.
