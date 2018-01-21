Montana public unions merge to form state's largest group - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Montana public unions merge to form state's largest group

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Two unions representing Montana public employees will merge.
  
The Helena Independent Record reports that delegates for the Montana Public Employees Association and the Montana Educators Association-Montana Federal of Teachers voted Saturday in favor of the merger.
  
The combined organization will be called the Montana Federation of Public Employees.
  
Eric Feaver is the president of the educators' association. He says the merged group will be Montana's largest union, with an estimated membership of 24,000 or 25,000 employees. He says the total will give the union more authority.
  
The membership will include Montana Highway Patrol employees, police department employees, probation and parole officers, faculty member and teachers across the state.

