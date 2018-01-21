Montana public unions merge to form state's largest group

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Two unions representing Montana public employees will merge. The Helena Independent Record reports that delegates for the Montana Public Employees Association and the Montana Educators Association-Montana Federal of Teachers voted Saturday in favor of the merger.
Cody – The government shutdown did not shut down Yellowstone National Park this time, although the entrances were not staffed. Commercially guided snowmobile tours were allowed into the park.
(U.S. Senate)—U.S. Senator Jon Tester has introduced a bill to guarantee that Montana servicemembers get their paychecks during a government shutdown. Tester’s "Pay Our Military Act" would ensure that active military personnel, including reserves, get paid during lapse in government appropriations.
One man is injured after an officer involved shooting in Lockwood Sunday morning. According to Sheriff Mike Linder, Deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Canary Ave. in Lockwood at 6:30 Sunday morning for a possible suicidal person.
Across the United States, activists are taking a stand and showing support in women's empowerment and to call for equal rights.
Bozeman Fire Officials are taking a stand to seek lower speed limits along I-90
(U.S. Senate)—U.S. Senator Jon Tester has introduced a bill to guarantee that Montana servicemembers get their paychecks during a government shutdown. Tester’s "Pay Our Military Act" would ensure that active military personnel, including reserves, get paid during lapse in government appropriations.
One man is injured after an officer involved shooting in Lockwood Sunday morning. According to Sheriff Mike Linder, Deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Canary Ave. in Lockwood at 6:30 Sunday morning for a possible suicidal person.
The U.S. government shut down at midnight after Congress failed to resolve a partisan standoff over immigration and spending.
Across the United States, activists are taking a stand and showing support in women's empowerment and to call for equal rights.
