Shutdown and Yellowstone Park

Cody – The government shutdown did not shut down Yellowstone National Park this time, although the entrances were not staffed. Commercially guided snowmobile tours were allowed into the park.

The last government shutdown in 2013 shut down the entire town of Cooke City near the park’s northeast entrance, and businesses in the other gateway communities. But, on the first weekend after the 2018 shutdown, it was business as usual near Yellowstone’s East Entrance. There were two groups of snowmobilers waiting at Pahaska Resort just after dawn.

The guided group members were from Texas, and Colorado. They had planned their trip for months.

Rick Murphey said, “I’ve been watching it every day for the last week or two since I’ve been hearing about it. And my daughter actually said, they might close Yellowstone park”

His son, Darrell Dingerson, said, “We thought that this government shutdown was going to affect our trip. “

When asked, “How did that make you feel?”

He answered, “Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha. We felt that it was inevetible.”

But, Murphey found out on Friday Yellowstone officials would allow guided snowmobile groups into the Park, even if the government was going to shut down, and there were no rangers at the entrances.

Murphey remembered, “We were very happy, ecstatic. The depression was gone.”

Another family of sledders had come all the way from Massachusets, and Maryland to Cody. That group was self-guided. And although they had planned their trip for months, they didn’t know they would be able to get into Yellowstone until they were on their way to Wyoming.

The Park press release that announced guided tours could go into the Park also announced non-commercially guided trips, people going in self-guided, would not be allowed in Yellowstone during the shutdown.

Doug Urban remarked, “This situation that landed where regular tours can go in and self guideds can’t is a weird place to land. My fear was that it would be closed all together.”

But, guide Dean Lavoy was called in on his day off…

He said, “I got called in last night about eight o’clock.”

Rick Speeden had to pay $600 more for the guide, and he was not happy with Congress’s inability to compromise.

In the end, they all got to go into Yellowstone on this very cold winter morning. And, they will be able to stay in the Old Faithful snow lodge, because it is staffed by concessionaires.

The concessionaire will also pay for the grooming of the park’s roads until the shutdown is over.