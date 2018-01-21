Tester introduces legislation to pay troops during government shutdown

(U.S. Senate)—U.S. Senator Jon Tester has introduced a bill to guarantee that Montana servicemembers get their paychecks during a government shutdown.

Tester’s "Pay Our Military Act" would ensure that active military personnel, including reserves, get paid during lapse in government appropriations.

“Montana’s military men and women should never be political pawns in the dysfunction of Washington,” said Tester. “This bill will keep our promise to our servicemembers and their families regardless of the dysfunction in Congress. We should never have to introduce legislation like this, that’s why I am working overtime to get a budget that works for Montana and our military.”

Tester’s legislation also makes sure that Gold Star families receive the assistance owed to them.

Tester is calling on Congress to pass a budget that works for Montana.