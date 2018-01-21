One man injured in Lockwood Officer involved shooting - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

One man injured in Lockwood Officer involved shooting

By Briana Monte, KULR
LOCKWOOD, Mont. -

One man is injured after an officer involved shooting in Lockwood Sunday morning.

According to Sheriff Mike Linder, Deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Canary Ave. in Lockwood at 6:30 Sunday morning for a possible suicidal person.

Upon arrival, deputies attempted to make contact with the person in the house. Linder said Deputies heard "heavy footsteps" approaching the door, then the door swung open as a man with a handgun confronted Deputies.

Shots were fired, although Linder said, it is unclear at this time the sequence of shots and exactly how many shots were fired.

The man in the house was hit with a bullet and taken to the hospital where it was determined he is expected to survive.

the mans identity is not being released at this time.

Deputies have applied for a search warrant and are currently at the scene conducting an investigation.

The Deputies involved who fired their weapons are Deputy Tyler Sennett and Deputy Brendan Trujillo.

Neither Deputy was injured., and both have been placed on paid administrative leave pending a review of the incident. 

