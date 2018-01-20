Rise together women's march marks its second year in the magic c - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Rise together women's march marks its second year in the magic city

Posted: Updated:

Across the United States, activists are taking a stand and showing support in women's empowerment and to call for equal rights.

Rise together Montana women's march took place right here in Billings.

The women's march started downtown and ended at North Park. 

Those in attendance earlier today said it's more than just voicing your opinions, it's about inspiring others, getting educated on various issues and making a difference.   

"It's to show solidarity for a number of issues," said one demonstrator. 

It's a new year, but demonstrators are hoping to send the same message...

"Not just women but for equality and also for sanity, for respect, getting back to a place where we can talk to each other and get to a middle ground."

That "middle ground" centers on issues such as indigenous rights, access to health care and fighting against the deportation of dreamers.

A topic which has recently shut down the government. 

"This is woman power and we should not be afraid. I think we could easily be in that position of being afraid with what's been happening. I think it's really important that we not be so we can move forward and not be intimidated," said one activist.

As for the vision of 2018, many organizers said this event is a good way to kick off the new year. 

"I am just looking to like replenish and start to replenish my energy reserves and start the new year with a good sense of community and comradery with a lot of like minded folks and background in Billings. It's nice to see so many people together so that's what I hope to accomplish."

  • LocalMore>>

  • Rise together women's march marks its second year in the magic city

    Rise together women's march marks its second year in the magic city

    Saturday, January 20 2018 8:10 PM EST2018-01-21 01:10:04 GMT

    Across the United States, activists are taking a stand and showing support in women's empowerment and to call for equal rights.

    Across the United States, activists are taking a stand and showing support in women's empowerment and to call for equal rights.

  • Twitter to inform users taken advantage of by Russian Troll farms

    Twitter to inform users taken advantage of by Russian Troll farms

    Saturday, January 20 2018 3:26 PM EST2018-01-20 20:26:28 GMT

    Twitter will reach out to users who were taken in by Russian trolls farms during the last presidential race. The company says it will e-mail notifications to about seven-hundred-thousand Americans. 

    Twitter will reach out to users who were taken in by Russian trolls farms during the last presidential race. The company says it will e-mail notifications to about seven-hundred-thousand Americans. 

  • DOW record high affects your 401K

    DOW record high affects your 401K

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:07 PM EST2018-01-20 03:07:25 GMT
    The DOW Jones reaches a historic high of 26,000 points this week. What impacts will it have for your investments and 401K? Everyone knows the stock markets rides a little like a roller coaster. So with the DOW reaching 26,000 points for the first time ever; is it bound to drop anytime soon? Well if you're close to retirement it might be hard to know whether to get out now or ride the stock market high. Gary Buchanan, CEO of Billings-based Buchanan Capital, said when the stock ma...
    The DOW Jones reaches a historic high of 26,000 points this week. What impacts will it have for your investments and 401K? Everyone knows the stock markets rides a little like a roller coaster. So with the DOW reaching 26,000 points for the first time ever; is it bound to drop anytime soon? Well if you're close to retirement it might be hard to know whether to get out now or ride the stock market high. Gary Buchanan, CEO of Billings-based Buchanan Capital, said when the stock ma...
    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Government shutting down amid partisan standoff

    Government shutting down amid partisan standoff

    Saturday, January 20 2018 12:16 AM EST2018-01-20 05:16:04 GMT

    The U.S. government shut down at midnight after Congress failed to resolve a partisan standoff over immigration and spending.

    The U.S. government shut down at midnight after Congress failed to resolve a partisan standoff over immigration and spending.

  • Wyoming man gets life in prison for killing 3-year-old

    Wyoming man gets life in prison for killing 3-year-old

    Friday, January 19 2018 11:58 PM EST2018-01-20 04:58:23 GMT

    A 22-year-old Wyoming man has been sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder of his girlfriend's 3-year-old boy. 

    A 22-year-old Wyoming man has been sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder of his girlfriend's 3-year-old boy. 

  • Teacher shares life lesson with students using apples

    Teacher shares life lesson with students using apples

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:05 PM EST2018-01-20 03:05:37 GMT
    Bullying has increased among Elementary aged children across the nation in recent years. Many have experienced bullying or being a bully themselves but do your kids know how mean words affect others? One local teacher took a creative approach to showing how words can hurt. PE/Health teacher, Kody Christensen-Linton, used two apples to show the lasting effects words can have. He said that using tangible items would make it fun for his first through third graders and leave a lastin...
    Bullying has increased among Elementary aged children across the nation in recent years. Many have experienced bullying or being a bully themselves but do your kids know how mean words affect others? One local teacher took a creative approach to showing how words can hurt. PE/Health teacher, Kody Christensen-Linton, used two apples to show the lasting effects words can have. He said that using tangible items would make it fun for his first through third graders and leave a lastin...

  • DOW record high affects your 401K

    DOW record high affects your 401K

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:07 PM EST2018-01-20 03:07:25 GMT
    The DOW Jones reaches a historic high of 26,000 points this week. What impacts will it have for your investments and 401K? Everyone knows the stock markets rides a little like a roller coaster. So with the DOW reaching 26,000 points for the first time ever; is it bound to drop anytime soon? Well if you're close to retirement it might be hard to know whether to get out now or ride the stock market high. Gary Buchanan, CEO of Billings-based Buchanan Capital, said when the stock ma...
    The DOW Jones reaches a historic high of 26,000 points this week. What impacts will it have for your investments and 401K? Everyone knows the stock markets rides a little like a roller coaster. So with the DOW reaching 26,000 points for the first time ever; is it bound to drop anytime soon? Well if you're close to retirement it might be hard to know whether to get out now or ride the stock market high. Gary Buchanan, CEO of Billings-based Buchanan Capital, said when the stock ma...

  • SWX on TV

    Click here to learn more about SWX

    SWX stands for Sports Weather Right Now. We're committed to providing South-Central Montana and North Wyoming with the best in local sports coverage, and 24-hour-a-day weather from the best meteorologists in the area.

    SWX stands for Sports Weather Right Now. We're committed to providing South-Central Montana and North Wyoming with the best in local sports coverage, and 24-hour-a-day weather from the best meteorologists in the area.

  • Lavina to become Montana's smallest town with a brewery

    Lavina to become Montana's smallest town with a brewery

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:40 AM EST2018-01-19 15:40:15 GMT

    Good news for Montanans seeking out another brew!

    Good news for Montanans seeking out another brew!

  • Family: Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose

    Family: Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose

    Friday, January 19 2018 11:36 PM EST2018-01-20 04:36:19 GMT

    Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.

    Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.

  • SWX Live Stream

    SWX Live Stream

    Watch live SWX events from your computer.

    Watch live SWX events from your computer.