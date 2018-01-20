Rise together women's march marks its second year in the magic city

Across the United States, activists are taking a stand and showing support in women's empowerment and to call for equal rights.

Rise together Montana women's march took place right here in Billings.

The women's march started downtown and ended at North Park.

Those in attendance earlier today said it's more than just voicing your opinions, it's about inspiring others, getting educated on various issues and making a difference.

"It's to show solidarity for a number of issues," said one demonstrator.

It's a new year, but demonstrators are hoping to send the same message...



"Not just women but for equality and also for sanity, for respect, getting back to a place where we can talk to each other and get to a middle ground."

That "middle ground" centers on issues such as indigenous rights, access to health care and fighting against the deportation of dreamers.

A topic which has recently shut down the government.



"This is woman power and we should not be afraid. I think we could easily be in that position of being afraid with what's been happening. I think it's really important that we not be so we can move forward and not be intimidated," said one activist.

As for the vision of 2018, many organizers said this event is a good way to kick off the new year.



"I am just looking to like replenish and start to replenish my energy reserves and start the new year with a good sense of community and comradery with a lot of like minded folks and background in Billings. It's nice to see so many people together so that's what I hope to accomplish."