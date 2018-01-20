Twitter to inform users taken advantage of by Russian Troll farms

Twitter will reach out to users who were taken in by Russian trolls farms during the last presidential race. The company says it will e-mail notifications to about seven-hundred-thousand Americans.
Property owners within school district 2 will soon be asked to crack open their wallets a little more.
The man who assaulted Jeffrey Hewitt, and helped dispose of his body after his sister killed Hewitt, is sentenced to 20 years and 6 months in prison.
Twitter will reach out to users who were taken in by Russian trolls farms during the last presidential race. The company says it will e-mail notifications to about seven-hundred-thousand Americans.
Montana now has drug incinerators in Butte, Great Falls and Billings.
Twitter will reach out to users who were taken in by Russian trolls farms during the last presidential race. The company says it will e-mail notifications to about seven-hundred-thousand Americans.
The U.S. government shut down at midnight after Congress failed to resolve a partisan standoff over immigration and spending.
Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.
Investigators say they have still not determined why Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire from his high-rise hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.
The publisher of a notorious neo-Nazi website won't publicly reveal where he's living, claiming he gets "credible" death threats.
A prestigious scientific panel is recommending states significantly lower their drunken driving threshold. It says 10,000 alcohol-impaired driving deaths a year are "entirely preventable."
Uber's autonomous-vehicle chief says the service will carry passengers without human backup drivers in about the same time frame as competitors, which are expecting to be on the road at the latest sometime next year.
A salmon fisherman who abandoned ship by leaping into the Columbia river last summer, right before another boat crashed into his, is suing the other boat driver for $372,000.
The U.S. government shut down at midnight after Congress failed to resolve a partisan standoff over immigration and spending.
A 22-year-old Wyoming man has been sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder of his girlfriend's 3-year-old boy.
Good news for Montanans seeking out another brew!
Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.
The man who assaulted Jeffrey Hewitt, and helped dispose of his body after his sister killed Hewitt, is sentenced to 20 years and 6 months in prison.
Two people were rushed to the hospital after being pulled out of a vehicle due to a crash on S. 48th St. W and King Ave. West.
