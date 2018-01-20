Twitter to inform users taken advantage of by Russian Troll farm - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Twitter to inform users taken advantage of by Russian Troll farms

Posted: Updated:
By CNN

Twitter will reach out to users who were taken in by Russian trolls farms during the last presidential race.

The company says it will e-mail notifications to about seven-hundred-thousand Americans.

They either followed an account linked to the Kremlin, or liked and re-tweeted its content.

Twitter said last year that it identified thousands of accounts set by Russian troll farms.

Their goal was to meddle in the US presidential election and stir chaos and division.

A CNN analysis found that President Trump and some of his close aids followed fake accounts created by Russians.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Twitter to inform users taken advantage of by Russian Troll farms

    Twitter to inform users taken advantage of by Russian Troll farms

    Saturday, January 20 2018 3:26 PM EST2018-01-20 20:26:28 GMT

    Twitter will reach out to users who were taken in by Russian trolls farms during the last presidential race. The company says it will e-mail notifications to about seven-hundred-thousand Americans. 

    Twitter will reach out to users who were taken in by Russian trolls farms during the last presidential race. The company says it will e-mail notifications to about seven-hundred-thousand Americans. 

  • DOW record high affects your 401K

    DOW record high affects your 401K

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:07 PM EST2018-01-20 03:07:25 GMT
    The DOW Jones reaches a historic high of 26,000 points this week. What impacts will it have for your investments and 401K? Everyone knows the stock markets rides a little like a roller coaster. So with the DOW reaching 26,000 points for the first time ever; is it bound to drop anytime soon? Well if you're close to retirement it might be hard to know whether to get out now or ride the stock market high. Gary Buchanan, CEO of Billings-based Buchanan Capital, said when the stock ma...
    The DOW Jones reaches a historic high of 26,000 points this week. What impacts will it have for your investments and 401K? Everyone knows the stock markets rides a little like a roller coaster. So with the DOW reaching 26,000 points for the first time ever; is it bound to drop anytime soon? Well if you're close to retirement it might be hard to know whether to get out now or ride the stock market high. Gary Buchanan, CEO of Billings-based Buchanan Capital, said when the stock ma...

  • Teacher shares life lesson with students using apples

    Teacher shares life lesson with students using apples

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:05 PM EST2018-01-20 03:05:37 GMT
    Bullying has increased among Elementary aged children across the nation in recent years. Many have experienced bullying or being a bully themselves but do your kids know how mean words affect others? One local teacher took a creative approach to showing how words can hurt. PE/Health teacher, Kody Christensen-Linton, used two apples to show the lasting effects words can have. He said that using tangible items would make it fun for his first through third graders and leave a lastin...
    Bullying has increased among Elementary aged children across the nation in recent years. Many have experienced bullying or being a bully themselves but do your kids know how mean words affect others? One local teacher took a creative approach to showing how words can hurt. PE/Health teacher, Kody Christensen-Linton, used two apples to show the lasting effects words can have. He said that using tangible items would make it fun for his first through third graders and leave a lastin...
    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Twitter to inform users taken advantage of by Russian Troll farms

    Twitter to inform users taken advantage of by Russian Troll farms

    Saturday, January 20 2018 3:26 PM EST2018-01-20 20:26:28 GMT

    Twitter will reach out to users who were taken in by Russian trolls farms during the last presidential race. The company says it will e-mail notifications to about seven-hundred-thousand Americans. 

    Twitter will reach out to users who were taken in by Russian trolls farms during the last presidential race. The company says it will e-mail notifications to about seven-hundred-thousand Americans. 

  • DOW record high affects your 401K

    DOW record high affects your 401K

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:07 PM EST2018-01-20 03:07:25 GMT
    The DOW Jones reaches a historic high of 26,000 points this week. What impacts will it have for your investments and 401K? Everyone knows the stock markets rides a little like a roller coaster. So with the DOW reaching 26,000 points for the first time ever; is it bound to drop anytime soon? Well if you're close to retirement it might be hard to know whether to get out now or ride the stock market high. Gary Buchanan, CEO of Billings-based Buchanan Capital, said when the stock ma...
    The DOW Jones reaches a historic high of 26,000 points this week. What impacts will it have for your investments and 401K? Everyone knows the stock markets rides a little like a roller coaster. So with the DOW reaching 26,000 points for the first time ever; is it bound to drop anytime soon? Well if you're close to retirement it might be hard to know whether to get out now or ride the stock market high. Gary Buchanan, CEO of Billings-based Buchanan Capital, said when the stock ma...

  • Teacher shares life lesson with students using apples

    Teacher shares life lesson with students using apples

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:05 PM EST2018-01-20 03:05:37 GMT
    Bullying has increased among Elementary aged children across the nation in recent years. Many have experienced bullying or being a bully themselves but do your kids know how mean words affect others? One local teacher took a creative approach to showing how words can hurt. PE/Health teacher, Kody Christensen-Linton, used two apples to show the lasting effects words can have. He said that using tangible items would make it fun for his first through third graders and leave a lastin...
    Bullying has increased among Elementary aged children across the nation in recent years. Many have experienced bullying or being a bully themselves but do your kids know how mean words affect others? One local teacher took a creative approach to showing how words can hurt. PE/Health teacher, Kody Christensen-Linton, used two apples to show the lasting effects words can have. He said that using tangible items would make it fun for his first through third graders and leave a lastin...
    •   

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Twitter to inform users taken advantage of by Russian Troll farms

    Twitter to inform users taken advantage of by Russian Troll farms

    Saturday, January 20 2018 3:26 PM EST2018-01-20 20:26:28 GMT

    Twitter will reach out to users who were taken in by Russian trolls farms during the last presidential race. The company says it will e-mail notifications to about seven-hundred-thousand Americans. 

    Twitter will reach out to users who were taken in by Russian trolls farms during the last presidential race. The company says it will e-mail notifications to about seven-hundred-thousand Americans. 

  • Government shutting down amid partisan standoff

    Government shutting down amid partisan standoff

    Saturday, January 20 2018 12:16 AM EST2018-01-20 05:16:04 GMT

    The U.S. government shut down at midnight after Congress failed to resolve a partisan standoff over immigration and spending.

    The U.S. government shut down at midnight after Congress failed to resolve a partisan standoff over immigration and spending.

  • Family: Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose

    Family: Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose

    Friday, January 19 2018 11:36 PM EST2018-01-20 04:36:19 GMT

    Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.

    Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Government shutting down amid partisan standoff

    Government shutting down amid partisan standoff

    Saturday, January 20 2018 12:16 AM EST2018-01-20 05:16:04 GMT

    The U.S. government shut down at midnight after Congress failed to resolve a partisan standoff over immigration and spending.

    The U.S. government shut down at midnight after Congress failed to resolve a partisan standoff over immigration and spending.

  • Wyoming man gets life in prison for killing 3-year-old

    Wyoming man gets life in prison for killing 3-year-old

    Friday, January 19 2018 11:58 PM EST2018-01-20 04:58:23 GMT

    A 22-year-old Wyoming man has been sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder of his girlfriend's 3-year-old boy. 

    A 22-year-old Wyoming man has been sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder of his girlfriend's 3-year-old boy. 

  • Teacher shares life lesson with students using apples

    Teacher shares life lesson with students using apples

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:05 PM EST2018-01-20 03:05:37 GMT
    Bullying has increased among Elementary aged children across the nation in recent years. Many have experienced bullying or being a bully themselves but do your kids know how mean words affect others? One local teacher took a creative approach to showing how words can hurt. PE/Health teacher, Kody Christensen-Linton, used two apples to show the lasting effects words can have. He said that using tangible items would make it fun for his first through third graders and leave a lastin...
    Bullying has increased among Elementary aged children across the nation in recent years. Many have experienced bullying or being a bully themselves but do your kids know how mean words affect others? One local teacher took a creative approach to showing how words can hurt. PE/Health teacher, Kody Christensen-Linton, used two apples to show the lasting effects words can have. He said that using tangible items would make it fun for his first through third graders and leave a lastin...

  • DOW record high affects your 401K

    DOW record high affects your 401K

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:07 PM EST2018-01-20 03:07:25 GMT
    The DOW Jones reaches a historic high of 26,000 points this week. What impacts will it have for your investments and 401K? Everyone knows the stock markets rides a little like a roller coaster. So with the DOW reaching 26,000 points for the first time ever; is it bound to drop anytime soon? Well if you're close to retirement it might be hard to know whether to get out now or ride the stock market high. Gary Buchanan, CEO of Billings-based Buchanan Capital, said when the stock ma...
    The DOW Jones reaches a historic high of 26,000 points this week. What impacts will it have for your investments and 401K? Everyone knows the stock markets rides a little like a roller coaster. So with the DOW reaching 26,000 points for the first time ever; is it bound to drop anytime soon? Well if you're close to retirement it might be hard to know whether to get out now or ride the stock market high. Gary Buchanan, CEO of Billings-based Buchanan Capital, said when the stock ma...

  • Lavina to become Montana's smallest town with a brewery

    Lavina to become Montana's smallest town with a brewery

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:40 AM EST2018-01-19 15:40:15 GMT

    Good news for Montanans seeking out another brew!

    Good news for Montanans seeking out another brew!

  • Family: Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose

    Family: Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose

    Friday, January 19 2018 11:36 PM EST2018-01-20 04:36:19 GMT

    Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.

    Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.

  • Man who assaulted, dismembered sister's boyfriend receives maximum sentence

    Man who assaulted, dismembered sister's boyfriend receives maximum sentence

    Friday, January 19 2018 6:17 PM EST2018-01-19 23:17:05 GMT

    The man who assaulted Jeffrey Hewitt, and helped dispose of his body after his sister killed Hewitt, is sentenced to 20 years and 6 months in prison.

    The man who assaulted Jeffrey Hewitt, and helped dispose of his body after his sister killed Hewitt, is sentenced to 20 years and 6 months in prison.

  • Car collision sends two people to the hospital

    Car collision sends two people to the hospital

    Friday, January 19 2018 12:50 AM EST2018-01-19 05:50:25 GMT

    Two people were rushed to the hospital after being pulled out of a vehicle due to a crash on S. 48th St. W and King Ave. West.

    Two people were rushed to the hospital after being pulled out of a vehicle due to a crash on S. 48th St. W and King Ave. West.