Twitter to inform users taken advantage of by Russian Troll farms

Twitter will reach out to users who were taken in by Russian trolls farms during the last presidential race.

The company says it will e-mail notifications to about seven-hundred-thousand Americans.

They either followed an account linked to the Kremlin, or liked and re-tweeted its content.

Twitter said last year that it identified thousands of accounts set by Russian troll farms.

Their goal was to meddle in the US presidential election and stir chaos and division.

A CNN analysis found that President Trump and some of his close aids followed fake accounts created by Russians.