Wyoming man gets life in prison for killing 3-year-old

By Associated Press

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - A 22-year-old Wyoming man has been sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder of his girlfriend's 3-year-old boy.
  
The Gillette News Record reports that Joseph Nielsen, of Gillette, was sentenced Friday by District Judge Michael "Nick" Deegan.
  
Nielsen maintained his innocence throughout his trial and during his sentencing when he read a prepared statement in which he accused law enforcement and prosecutors of building a false case against him.
  
He was convicted in September of first-degree murder and child abuse in the 2016 death of the child.
  
Nielsen's attorney, Nick Carter, said he plans to appeal.
  
