Family: Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Family: Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.
  
His wife and daughter released the results of Petty's autopsy via a statement on his Facebook page Friday night. Dana and Adria Petty say they got the results from the coroner's office earlier in the day that the overdose was caused due to a variety of medications.
  
They say Petty suffered from emphysema, a fractured hip and knee problems that caused him pain but he was still committed to touring.
  
He had just wrapped up a tour a few days before he died in October at age 66.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Government shutting down amid partisan standoff

    Government shutting down amid partisan standoff

    Saturday, January 20 2018 12:16 AM EST2018-01-20 05:16:04 GMT

    The U.S. government shut down at midnight after Congress failed to resolve a partisan standoff over immigration and spending.

    The U.S. government shut down at midnight after Congress failed to resolve a partisan standoff over immigration and spending.

  • Family: Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose

    Family: Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose

    Friday, January 19 2018 11:36 PM EST2018-01-20 04:36:19 GMT

    Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.

    Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.

  • DOW record high affects your 401K

    DOW record high affects your 401K

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:07 PM EST2018-01-20 03:07:25 GMT
    The DOW Jones reaches a historic high of 26,000 points this week. What impacts will it have for your investments and 401K? Everyone knows the stock markets rides a little like a roller coaster. So with the DOW reaching 26,000 points for the first time ever; is it bound to drop anytime soon? Well if you're close to retirement it might be hard to know whether to get out now or ride the stock market high. Gary Buchanan, CEO of Billings-based Buchanan Capital, said when the stock ma...
    The DOW Jones reaches a historic high of 26,000 points this week. What impacts will it have for your investments and 401K? Everyone knows the stock markets rides a little like a roller coaster. So with the DOW reaching 26,000 points for the first time ever; is it bound to drop anytime soon? Well if you're close to retirement it might be hard to know whether to get out now or ride the stock market high. Gary Buchanan, CEO of Billings-based Buchanan Capital, said when the stock ma...
    •   

  • Most Popular