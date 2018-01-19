Government shutting down amid partisan standoff

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. government shut down at midnight after Congress failed to resolve a partisan standoff over immigration and spending.
In a late-night vote, Senate Democrats joined to block a bill that would have kept the government running for another four weeks. A flurry of last-minute negotiations failed to beat the deadline.
Democrats have tried to use the Friday night funding deadline to win concessions from Republicans, including an extension of an Obama-era program protecting some young immigrants from deportation. The program is set to expire in March. Republicans sought more time for talks, but Democrats refused.
The shutdown is only the fourth government closure in a quarter-century. It will only partially curb government operations. Uniformed service members, health inspectors, and law enforcement officers are set to work without pay.
The U.S. government shut down at midnight after Congress failed to resolve a partisan standoff over immigration and spending.
Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.
Investigators say they have still not determined why Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire from his high-rise hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.
The publisher of a notorious neo-Nazi website won't publicly reveal where he's living, claiming he gets "credible" death threats.
A prestigious scientific panel is recommending states significantly lower their drunken driving threshold. It says 10,000 alcohol-impaired driving deaths a year are "entirely preventable."
Uber's autonomous-vehicle chief says the service will carry passengers without human backup drivers in about the same time frame as competitors, which are expecting to be on the road at the latest sometime next year.
A salmon fisherman who abandoned ship by leaping into the Columbia river last summer, right before another boat crashed into his, is suing the other boat driver for $372,000.
Google says humans will now review video from its most popular YouTube creators after recent complaints.
The U.S. government shut down at midnight after Congress failed to resolve a partisan standoff over immigration and spending.
Good news for Montanans seeking out another brew!
The Montana Department of Transportation will be starting construction of the Billings bypass as soon as summer of 2019.
Two people were rushed to the hospital after being pulled out of a vehicle due to a crash on S. 48th St. W and King Ave. West.
The man who assaulted Jeffrey Hewitt, and helped dispose of his body after his sister killed Hewitt, is sentenced to 20 years and 6 months in prison.
