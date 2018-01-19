DOW record high affects your 401K

Property owners within school district 2 will soon be asked to crack open their wallets a little more.
The man who assaulted Jeffrey Hewitt, and helped dispose of his body after his sister killed Hewitt, is sentenced to 20 years and 6 months in prison.
North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is making 502 any-deer bow licenses available to out-of-state hunters this year.
Montana now has drug incinerators in Butte, Great Falls and Billings.
The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution to fund the government for the next 30-days. The 230-197 vote came down just before 6 p.m. MST.
The U.S. government shut down at midnight after Congress failed to resolve a partisan standoff over immigration and spending.
Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.
Investigators say they have still not determined why Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire from his high-rise hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.
The publisher of a notorious neo-Nazi website won't publicly reveal where he's living, claiming he gets "credible" death threats.
A prestigious scientific panel is recommending states significantly lower their drunken driving threshold. It says 10,000 alcohol-impaired driving deaths a year are "entirely preventable."
Uber's autonomous-vehicle chief says the service will carry passengers without human backup drivers in about the same time frame as competitors, which are expecting to be on the road at the latest sometime next year.
A salmon fisherman who abandoned ship by leaping into the Columbia river last summer, right before another boat crashed into his, is suing the other boat driver for $372,000.
Google says humans will now review video from its most popular YouTube creators after recent complaints.
Two people were rushed to the hospital after being pulled out of a vehicle due to a crash on S. 48th St. W and King Ave. West.
Good news for Montanans seeking out another brew!
Montana's budget director says the state will lose about $20 million in state general fund revenues during the 2019 biennium because of federal tax reform. The Great Falls Tribune reports that the figures unveiled on Thursday are far off from previous figures that estimated Montana would lose between $128 million and $76 million.
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - Yakima County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a woman missing since Tuesday. 69-year-old Linda Casey suffers from Alzheimer's and is believed to be in danger. Casey is 5 ft, 115 lbs. She was last seen on 80 Buckeye Lane in Naches and is believed to be driving a 2014 silver Hyundai Sonata. Anyone with information is asked to call Yakima County Sheriff's Office at (509) 574-2500.
The Montana Department of Transportation will be starting construction of the Billings bypass as soon as summer of 2019.
The National Park Service says it found some of the 52 bison that escaped from holding pens in Yellowstone National Park after someone cut the fence.
The man who assaulted Jeffrey Hewitt, and helped dispose of his body after his sister killed Hewitt, is sentenced to 20 years and 6 months in prison.
