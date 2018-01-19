DOW record high affects your 401K

The DOW Jones reaches a historic high of 26,000 points this week.

What impacts will it have for your investments and 401K?

Everyone knows the stock markets rides a little like a roller coaster.

So with the DOW reaching 26,000 points for the first time ever; is it bound to drop anytime soon?

Well if you're close to retirement it might be hard to know whether to get out now or ride the stock market high.

Gary Buchanan, CEO of Billings-based Buchanan Capital, said when the stock market is this good, people generally sell their stocks to get a return on their investment.

He said buying or selling stocks should never be all or nothing.

You want to make sure you still have some investments collecting money.

Once you get closer to retirement Gary says you want to switch your investments from mostly stocks to guaranteed FDICCDS and bonds.

When you're younger you can get away with investing in more stocks.

He said the younger you are the more you should be in stocks and less in those kinds of safe investments because you have more time, more risk and reward working in your favor.

Gary says the market is overdue for a correction.

It's something he sees coming with interest rates rising.

The market took a slight dip with the impending government shut down but Gary said you shouldn't worry yet.

He said the market in a short-term way is concerned but it has historically not had that much of an impact. What really matters and what would really concern a market is anything to do with debt.

Gary says if you're close to being retired just make sure you have enough cash flow to cover the first couple years. ?