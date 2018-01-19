Teacher shares life lesson with students using apples - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Teacher shares life lesson with students using apples

Posted: Updated:
By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Bullying has increased among Elementary aged children across the nation in recent years.

Many have experienced bullying or being a bully themselves but do your kids know how mean words affect others?

One local teacher took a creative approach to showing how words can hurt.

PE/Health teacher, Kody Christensen-Linton, used two apples to show the lasting effects words can have.

He said that using tangible items would make it fun for his first through third graders and leave a lasting impact.

He said he had the students pass around the apples repeating mean comments someone had said to them to one apple and a compliment to the other.

 The student's responses were so shocked once the apple was peeled and they saw what their words did to that apple.

They saw that even though the apple looked good on the outside it was bruised and hurt on the inside.

Kody said it was an epiphany moment where they said oh my words really do make a difference.

He said because bullying has become an epidemic he really wanted to do the demonstration when the students would really soak it in. 

He said in that age gap that's when it's crucial to show them what mental health is along with physical health.

Kody is sure this lesson will stick with his students and he hopes that others will use this lesson as well. 

  • LocalMore>>

  • DOW record high affects your 401K

    DOW record high affects your 401K

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:07 PM EST2018-01-20 03:07:25 GMT
    The DOW Jones reaches a historic high of 26,000 points this week. What impacts will it have for your investments and 401K? Everyone knows the stock markets rides a little like a roller coaster. So with the DOW reaching 26,000 points for the first time ever; is it bound to drop anytime soon? Well if you're close to retirement it might be hard to know whether to get out now or ride the stock market high. Gary Buchanan, CEO of Billings-based Buchanan Capital, said when the stock ma...
    The DOW Jones reaches a historic high of 26,000 points this week. What impacts will it have for your investments and 401K? Everyone knows the stock markets rides a little like a roller coaster. So with the DOW reaching 26,000 points for the first time ever; is it bound to drop anytime soon? Well if you're close to retirement it might be hard to know whether to get out now or ride the stock market high. Gary Buchanan, CEO of Billings-based Buchanan Capital, said when the stock ma...

  • Teacher shares life lesson with students using apples

    Teacher shares life lesson with students using apples

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:05 PM EST2018-01-20 03:05:37 GMT
    Bullying has increased among Elementary aged children across the nation in recent years. Many have experienced bullying or being a bully themselves but do your kids know how mean words affect others? One local teacher took a creative approach to showing how words can hurt. PE/Health teacher, Kody Christensen-Linton, used two apples to show the lasting effects words can have. He said that using tangible items would make it fun for his first through third graders and leave a lastin...
    Bullying has increased among Elementary aged children across the nation in recent years. Many have experienced bullying or being a bully themselves but do your kids know how mean words affect others? One local teacher took a creative approach to showing how words can hurt. PE/Health teacher, Kody Christensen-Linton, used two apples to show the lasting effects words can have. He said that using tangible items would make it fun for his first through third graders and leave a lastin...

  • School levy to be discussed in upcoming board meeting

    School levy to be discussed in upcoming board meeting

    Friday, January 19 2018 7:57 PM EST2018-01-20 00:57:46 GMT

    Property owners within school district 2 will soon be asked to crack open their wallets a little more. 

    Property owners within school district 2 will soon be asked to crack open their wallets a little more. 

    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • DOW record high affects your 401K

    DOW record high affects your 401K

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:07 PM EST2018-01-20 03:07:25 GMT
    The DOW Jones reaches a historic high of 26,000 points this week. What impacts will it have for your investments and 401K? Everyone knows the stock markets rides a little like a roller coaster. So with the DOW reaching 26,000 points for the first time ever; is it bound to drop anytime soon? Well if you're close to retirement it might be hard to know whether to get out now or ride the stock market high. Gary Buchanan, CEO of Billings-based Buchanan Capital, said when the stock ma...
    The DOW Jones reaches a historic high of 26,000 points this week. What impacts will it have for your investments and 401K? Everyone knows the stock markets rides a little like a roller coaster. So with the DOW reaching 26,000 points for the first time ever; is it bound to drop anytime soon? Well if you're close to retirement it might be hard to know whether to get out now or ride the stock market high. Gary Buchanan, CEO of Billings-based Buchanan Capital, said when the stock ma...

  • Teacher shares life lesson with students using apples

    Teacher shares life lesson with students using apples

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:05 PM EST2018-01-20 03:05:37 GMT
    Bullying has increased among Elementary aged children across the nation in recent years. Many have experienced bullying or being a bully themselves but do your kids know how mean words affect others? One local teacher took a creative approach to showing how words can hurt. PE/Health teacher, Kody Christensen-Linton, used two apples to show the lasting effects words can have. He said that using tangible items would make it fun for his first through third graders and leave a lastin...
    Bullying has increased among Elementary aged children across the nation in recent years. Many have experienced bullying or being a bully themselves but do your kids know how mean words affect others? One local teacher took a creative approach to showing how words can hurt. PE/Health teacher, Kody Christensen-Linton, used two apples to show the lasting effects words can have. He said that using tangible items would make it fun for his first through third graders and leave a lastin...

  • Prosecutors: Caseworkers withholding child toxicology tests

    Prosecutors: Caseworkers withholding child toxicology tests

    Friday, January 19 2018 4:10 PM EST2018-01-19 21:10:07 GMT
    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana prosecutors argue child protection caseworkers are not following a state law that requires them to release the results of toxicology tests done on children in cases where they are suspected to have been exposed to illegal drugs.    Laura Smith, deputy director of the health department, told a legislative committee Friday that the agency is seeking clarification about whether federal law allows them to release the test results without a court orde...
    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana prosecutors argue child protection caseworkers are not following a state law that requires them to release the results of toxicology tests done on children in cases where they are suspected to have been exposed to illegal drugs.    Laura Smith, deputy director of the health department, told a legislative committee Friday that the agency is seeking clarification about whether federal law allows them to release the test results without a court orde...
    •   

  • Most Popular