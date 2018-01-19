Teacher shares life lesson with students using apples

Bullying has increased among Elementary aged children across the nation in recent years.

Many have experienced bullying or being a bully themselves but do your kids know how mean words affect others?

One local teacher took a creative approach to showing how words can hurt.

PE/Health teacher, Kody Christensen-Linton, used two apples to show the lasting effects words can have.

He said that using tangible items would make it fun for his first through third graders and leave a lasting impact.

He said he had the students pass around the apples repeating mean comments someone had said to them to one apple and a compliment to the other.

The student's responses were so shocked once the apple was peeled and they saw what their words did to that apple.

They saw that even though the apple looked good on the outside it was bruised and hurt on the inside.

Kody said it was an epiphany moment where they said oh my words really do make a difference.

He said because bullying has become an epidemic he really wanted to do the demonstration when the students would really soak it in.

He said in that age gap that's when it's crucial to show them what mental health is along with physical health.

Kody is sure this lesson will stick with his students and he hopes that others will use this lesson as well.