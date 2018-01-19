School levy to be discussed in upcoming board meeting

Property owners within school district 2 will soon be asked to crack open their wallets a little more.
The man who assaulted Jeffrey Hewitt, and helped dispose of his body after his sister killed Hewitt, is sentenced to 20 years and 6 months in prison.
North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is making 502 any-deer bow licenses available to out-of-state hunters this year.
Two people were rushed to the hospital after being pulled out of a vehicle due to a crash on S. 48th St. W and King Ave. West.
Good news for Montanans seeking out another brew!
Montana's budget director says the state will lose about $20 million in state general fund revenues during the 2019 biennium because of federal tax reform. The Great Falls Tribune reports that the figures unveiled on Thursday are far off from previous figures that estimated Montana would lose between $128 million and $76 million.
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - Yakima County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a woman missing since Tuesday. 69-year-old Linda Casey suffers from Alzheimer's and is believed to be in danger. Casey is 5 ft, 115 lbs. She was last seen on 80 Buckeye Lane in Naches and is believed to be driving a 2014 silver Hyundai Sonata. Anyone with information is asked to call Yakima County Sheriff's Office at (509) 574-2500.
The Montana Department of Transportation will be starting construction of the Billings bypass as soon as summer of 2019.
The National Park Service says it found some of the 52 bison that escaped from holding pens in Yellowstone National Park after someone cut the fence.
The man who assaulted Jeffrey Hewitt, and helped dispose of his body after his sister killed Hewitt, is sentenced to 20 years and 6 months in prison.
