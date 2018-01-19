School levy to be discussed in upcoming board meeting

Property owners within school district 2 will soon be asked to crack open their wallets a little more.

This spring, the school system is expected to ask for voter approval to add more than $3 million to its revenue stream

Chances are you are more than familiar with your property tax statements.

Now the question is, are you willing to part with an additional $40.31 or more in 2018?

That's how much it will cost someone with a home valued at $200,000 if both the proposed elementary and high school levy's are passed on May 8th, 2018.

Billings school district 2 is asking voters to approve a property tax increase that would add $1.6 million for elementary schools and just under $2.1 million for high schools for the next school year.

The high school levy is a particular concern for the district as voters have failed to approve an increase in more than a decade.

One place where the money is needed is for new text books.

KULR-8 spoke with superintendent Terry Bouck ahead of last year failed vote.

He explained how other communities around the state have rallied to support increases, the same hasn't always been true for SD2.

"They need to look at how they fund schools. They expect our community to pass levies quite consistently. When you look at the other double A's they consistently pass levies," said Bouck.

We tried to speak with property owners about their feelings on being asked again to support additional tax hikes...

"I feel the school levies are very important in our community. Even though I no longer have children in school. It affects Billings overall and it's so important to keep our community vibrant and children educated," said a former teacher, only identifying herself as Ms. H. "It's a number one priority as far as I'm concerned that the school levy passes."

Now the rate of the mill levy could change in the next few weeks, that's because the school district needs their final enrollment numbers for the year which won't be available for another few weeks.

In the meantime if you'd like to know more about the proposal, it will be addressed during Monday's school board meeting.

