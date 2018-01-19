School levy to be discussed in upcoming board meeting - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

School levy to be discussed in upcoming board meeting

Posted: Updated:

Property owners within school district 2 will soon be asked to crack open their wallets a little more.

This spring, the school system is expected to ask for voter approval to add more than $3 million to its revenue stream

Chances are you are more than familiar with your property tax statements.

Now the question is, are you willing to part with an additional $40.31 or more in 2018?

That's how much it will cost someone with a home valued at $200,000  if both the proposed elementary and high school levy's are passed on May 8th, 2018.

Billings school district 2 is asking voters to approve a property tax increase that would add $1.6 million for elementary schools and just under $2.1 million for high schools for the next school year.

The high school levy is a particular concern for the district as voters have failed to approve an increase in more than a decade.

One place where the money is needed is for new text books.

KULR-8 spoke with superintendent Terry Bouck ahead of last year failed vote. 

He explained how other communities around the state have rallied to support increases, the same hasn't always been true for SD2.

"They need to look at how they fund schools. They expect our community to pass levies quite consistently. When you look at the other double A's they consistently pass levies," said Bouck.

We tried to speak with property owners about their feelings on being asked again to support additional tax hikes... 

"I feel the school levies are very important in our community. Even though I no longer have children in school. It affects Billings overall and it's so important to keep our community vibrant and children educated," said a former teacher, only identifying herself as Ms. H. "It's a number one priority as far as I'm concerned that the school levy passes."

Now the rate of the mill levy could change in the next few weeks, that's because the school district needs their final enrollment numbers for the year which won't be available for another few weeks.

In the meantime if you'd like to know more about the proposal, it will be addressed during Monday's school board meeting.
 

  • LocalMore>>

  • DOW record high affects your 401K

    DOW record high affects your 401K

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:07 PM EST2018-01-20 03:07:25 GMT
    The DOW Jones reaches a historic high of 26,000 points this week. What impacts will it have for your investments and 401K? Everyone knows the stock markets rides a little like a roller coaster. So with the DOW reaching 26,000 points for the first time ever; is it bound to drop anytime soon? Well if you're close to retirement it might be hard to know whether to get out now or ride the stock market high. Gary Buchanan, CEO of Billings-based Buchanan Capital, said when the stock ma...
    The DOW Jones reaches a historic high of 26,000 points this week. What impacts will it have for your investments and 401K? Everyone knows the stock markets rides a little like a roller coaster. So with the DOW reaching 26,000 points for the first time ever; is it bound to drop anytime soon? Well if you're close to retirement it might be hard to know whether to get out now or ride the stock market high. Gary Buchanan, CEO of Billings-based Buchanan Capital, said when the stock ma...

  • Teacher shares life lesson with students using apples

    Teacher shares life lesson with students using apples

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:05 PM EST2018-01-20 03:05:37 GMT
    Bullying has increased among Elementary aged children across the nation in recent years. Many have experienced bullying or being a bully themselves but do your kids know how mean words affect others? One local teacher took a creative approach to showing how words can hurt. PE/Health teacher, Kody Christensen-Linton, used two apples to show the lasting effects words can have. He said that using tangible items would make it fun for his first through third graders and leave a lastin...
    Bullying has increased among Elementary aged children across the nation in recent years. Many have experienced bullying or being a bully themselves but do your kids know how mean words affect others? One local teacher took a creative approach to showing how words can hurt. PE/Health teacher, Kody Christensen-Linton, used two apples to show the lasting effects words can have. He said that using tangible items would make it fun for his first through third graders and leave a lastin...

  • School levy to be discussed in upcoming board meeting

    School levy to be discussed in upcoming board meeting

    Friday, January 19 2018 7:57 PM EST2018-01-20 00:57:46 GMT

    Property owners within school district 2 will soon be asked to crack open their wallets a little more. 

    Property owners within school district 2 will soon be asked to crack open their wallets a little more. 

    •   

  • Most Popular