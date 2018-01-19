Man who assaulted, dismembered sister's boyfriend receives maxim - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Man who assaulted, dismembered sister's boyfriend receives maximum sentence

BILLINGS, Mont. -

The man who assaulted Jeffrey Hewitt, and helped dispose of his body after his sister killed Hewitt, is sentenced to 20 years and 6 months in prison.

According to Yellowstone County prosecutor, Ed Zink, Patrick Standsoverbull received the maximum sentence Friday for beating and mutilating Hewitt's body. 

Standsoverbull was sentenced for two felony counts of tampering with evidence and one count of misdemeanor assault.

Zink said Standsoverbull showed little emotion during the sentencing. He said Standsoverbull read a letter of regret and apologized to Hewitt's family who appeared by video. He also apologized to his own family.

Zink said this is one of the worst cases he's ever seen. 

