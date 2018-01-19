Lavina to become Montana's smallest town with a brewery

Good news for Montanans seeking out another brew.

Come summer, Lavina, located about 45 minutes north of Billings, will boast another title: the smallest town in Montana with a brewery.

The town's population hovers around 175 people, but White City Brewing brewer and owner Brent Nice hopes a brewery will help revitalize Lavina by increasing traffic on the highway and instilling pride in the community.

Nice has been selling merchandise on Facebook to crowdfund the brewery, and just this week he confirmed he got a loan from the county to start construction.

The brewery will go in the old post office next to the senior center on Main Street. Nice says remodeling will begin January 29th. He's going to offer 10 taps, including his specialty, a scotch ale, as well as coffee and some café foods.

Lavina will join other small towns in eastern Montana with their own breweries. Gally's Brewing Co. recently opened in Harlowton, and Beaver Creek Brewery is a mainstay in Wibaux.

Nice hopes to have it open in May 2018, but the shop could open for coffee earlier.

He says he will be able to hire three to four people.