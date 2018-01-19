Self-defense tips and tricks

It's always good to be able to protect yourself but do you know what you would do if confronted on the street?

As the saying goes it's fight or flight and The Grindhouse wants to make sure you know how to fight back if needed.

Will Grundhauser, head coach and 1st-degree blackbelt at the Grindhouse, said confidence and self-awareness is what he most often sees people lacking.

He said keep your head on a swivel, face out of the phone, especially when you're walking around downtown Billings.

Being unaware of your surroundings increases the risk of more attacks.

Grundhauer said a lot of the time the people that assault you are somebody you already know.

Those people know you best so Grundhauser said you need to be aware of what is going on around you.

He said jiu jistu is the best art of defense because you learn how to subdue an attacker while protecting yourself.

Student Micah Garwood said, "You don't want to fight them, you first and foremost want to get away from them."

Grundhauser has been teaching an all female class of jiu jistu and self-defense and said the results speak for themselves.

Student Jenn Ditez said it gives you a really big boost of confidence knowing you can take down a bigger person.

Brittany Laci,student, said it makes her feel like she can take care of herself if need be.

Heidi Garwood, student, said the class is important because it's important to be able to have that confidence to be able to stick up for yourself.

That is all stuff Grundhauser said you won't learn in just one self starter class, he said you have to go for a couple months and his students agreed.

Heidi Garwood said until you feel yourself in that situation with somebody on top of you smashing you down or trying to hurt you, you don't really learn.

If you choose not to go to self-defense classes Grundhause said to just remember that most attackers don't want a fight so if you yell or stand with confidence the person will most likely leave you alone.