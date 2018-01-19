Academies of Science study backs lowering of BAC limits

One or two drinks could earn you a DUI if Montana chooses to follow new safety recommendations from the National Transportation Safety Board.

Though the number of alcohol-related highway fatalities has dropped since lowering the limit to 0.08, the board would like to see that number drop even more.

The National Transportation Safety Board released their "Reaching Zero: Actions to Eliminate Alcohol Impaired Driving" safety report back in 2013, but it's gained additional support with the Academies of Science independent study, which came to the same conclusions.

Some of the recommendations from the NTSB are to lower the blood alcohol content limit from 0.08 to 0.05, use passive sensing technology during traffic stops, use ignition interlock requirements for repeat offenders, and set goals to get states moving towards zero deaths from impaired driving.

The NTSB found Montana's three year impaired driving fatality average from 2008 through 2010 was 0.73 with 72 deaths in 2010.

This placed Montana in the high range for impaired driving fatalities along with North Dakota, Louisiana, and South Carolina.

NTSB board member, Bella Dinh-Zarr, said the goal is to have the impaired driving fatality rate continue to drop nationwide.

She also said more than 100 countries have blood alcohol limits of 0.05 or lower and have seen great success in curbing alcohol-related driving deaths.

Dinh-Zarr said, "The biggest take away is that please go enjoy your alcohol if you like to drink but make sure you don't get behind the wheel and these are tools that will help you not drive when you're drinking and ultimately save lives and prevent a lot of people from being seriously injured.

If Montana adopts the lower BAC limit of 0.05 they won't be the first, Utah has already lowered their limit.