Some escaped Yellowstone park bison found near Mammoth

The National Park Service says it found some of the 52 bison that escaped from holding pens in Yellowstone National Park after someone cut the fence.

A professional boxer is training people in Cody to get in great shape. But, he’s also looking for the next young “Roberto Duran”. Step into the Cody Recreation Center boxing room Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday nights, and you will see a lot of sweat. Even before they hit the heavy bag, they stretch for half an hour. Then, they do drills, jump rope, shadow box, jump rope again, hit the hand gloves and at the end of the class, they hit the pad for two minutes s...

Cody’s City Council Tuesday night voted to continue its culling program, and kill another 50 deer inside the city limits. That according to Big Horn Radio Network News Director Wendy Corr. Corr said police will bait, and shoot the deer by February 15th. The city obtained permits from Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department to continue the culling program into its second year. The meat must be donated to people who apply for it, and agree to process their own meat. But, Corr s...

An elementary principal got the surprise of his life, just as he thought everything was going wrong. It happened at Livingston Elementary school in Cody. As Livingston Elementary Principal Mike Wood was called to the Superintendent’s office, the students and teachers filled the bleachers in the gym. They were excited about the surprise they were planning for Mr. Wood.

A Cody man has been fined more than $30,000 for killing a grizzly sow last spring. The U.S. Department of Justice issued a press release saying 57-year old Kenneth Stoner was also sentenced to 60 months probation. Stoner is also known as Kenneth Stone. Stoner was sentenced in Federal District Court recently for the unlawful taking of a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Wyoming Game and Fish Cody Supervisor Dan Smith...

At their next meeting Tuesday, Cody’s City Council will consider more deer soon. The Council directed police to shoot 50 deer last winter to cull the herd in city limits. City Mayor Matt Hall said the plan is to cut down on car collisions with deer. The plan was instituted after some residents complained deer were eating their bushes and flowers. Police Chief Charles Baker told the Council Tuesday it will cost about $5000 to cull another 50 deer this winter. The city has to ac...