Former Montana house leader sentenced to 18 years for federal drug charges

Montana's budget director says the state will lose about $20 million in state general fund revenues during the 2019 biennium because of federal tax reform. The Great Falls Tribune reports that the figures unveiled on Thursday are far off from previous figures that estimated Montana would lose between $128 million and $76 million.
Montana's budget director says the state will lose about $20 million in state general fund revenues during the 2019 biennium because of federal tax reform. The Great Falls Tribune reports that the figures unveiled on Thursday are far off from previous figures that estimated Montana would lose between $128 million and $76 million.
Two people were rushed to the hospital after being pulled out of a vehicle due to a crash on S. 48th St. W and King Ave. West.
Two people were rushed to the hospital after being pulled out of a vehicle due to a crash on S. 48th St. W and King Ave. West.
The former majority of the Montana State House faced sentencing today after being indicted on federal drug charges.
The former majority of the Montana State House faced sentencing today after being indicted on federal drug charges.
Two people were rushed to the hospital after being pulled out of a vehicle due to a crash on S. 48th St. W and King Ave. West.
Two people were rushed to the hospital after being pulled out of a vehicle due to a crash on S. 48th St. W and King Ave. West.
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - Yakima County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a woman missing since Tuesday. 69-year-old Linda Casey suffers from Alzheimer's and is believed to be in danger. Casey is 5 ft, 115 lbs. She was last seen on 80 Buckeye Lane in Naches and is believed to be driving a 2014 silver Hyundai Sonata. Anyone with information is asked to call Yakima County Sheriff's Office at (509) 574-2500.
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - Yakima County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a woman missing since Tuesday. 69-year-old Linda Casey suffers from Alzheimer's and is believed to be in danger. Casey is 5 ft, 115 lbs. She was last seen on 80 Buckeye Lane in Naches and is believed to be driving a 2014 silver Hyundai Sonata. Anyone with information is asked to call Yakima County Sheriff's Office at (509) 574-2500.
Montana's budget director says the state will lose about $20 million in state general fund revenues during the 2019 biennium because of federal tax reform. The Great Falls Tribune reports that the figures unveiled on Thursday are far off from previous figures that estimated Montana would lose between $128 million and $76 million.
Montana's budget director says the state will lose about $20 million in state general fund revenues during the 2019 biennium because of federal tax reform. The Great Falls Tribune reports that the figures unveiled on Thursday are far off from previous figures that estimated Montana would lose between $128 million and $76 million.
The Montana Department of Transportation will be starting construction of the Billings bypass as soon as summer of 2019.
The Montana Department of Transportation will be starting construction of the Billings bypass as soon as summer of 2019.
The publisher of a notorious neo-Nazi website won't publicly reveal where he's living, claiming he gets "credible" death threats.
The publisher of a notorious neo-Nazi website won't publicly reveal where he's living, claiming he gets "credible" death threats.
BILLINGS- Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton sent an email to thousands of residents warning them to be suspicious of mainstream media.
BILLINGS- Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton sent an email to thousands of residents warning them to be suspicious of mainstream media.