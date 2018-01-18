Former Vice President Joe Biden to visit Montana in March

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be the keynote speaker at the Montana Democrats' annual fundraising dinner in March.



“We’re proud to have Vice President Biden join us to kick off what will be an exciting election year for Democrats here in Big Sky Country," said Nancy Keenan, Executive Director of the Montana Democratic Party, in a statement Thursday.

"I'm looking forward to hosting him in Montana, and showing him the enthusiasm and excitement that continues to grow in our state as we head into 2018," said Senator Jon Tester.



The 40th Annual Mansfield-Metcalf Dinner will be held at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds in Helena on Saturday, March 10. More details about tickets and timing will be announced in the next few weeks.