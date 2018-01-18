Billings' new bypass affects residents living nearby - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Billings' new bypass affects residents living nearby

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The Montana Department of Transportation will be starting construction of the Billings bypass as soon as summer of 2019. The new arterial roadway will connect Lockwood and the Billings Heights. The bypass will affect 13 buildings, including residential homes.  

As the first phase of construction for the Billings bypass approaches, residents near Mary street still have concerns about what's to come.

Project Manager Todd Cormier said the 5 mile road construction is expected to help with connectivity. However, some residents who live on Mary Street said it will not help their futures.

"We really have been given minimal information so what does that look like?" Hillary Gnerer, a resident on Mary Street, said. "Do they knock on our door one day and tell us 'Here is your offer and you have 30 days to get out of your house' or are we given some time to look for a new home or possibly build another home?"

The home of the Gnerer family is expected to be bull-dozed to the ground to make way for the new arterial roadway. They said they moved to the rural area because of the wide open spaces.

"It's kind of out of town, but it's still in town," Greg Gnerer said. "We have a creek, we have a well that we don't have to haul water or anything. The kids get to use the property you know as they want to."

Other homes will be affected by the plan to create a bypass. The Cathey family said one-third of their property will be taken over that will extend to the end of their walkway. One resident said he supports the bypass as long as everyone is compensated. A big issue with many of the nearby residents is the feeling of being held hostage.

"You can't go look for a new home. You can't start looking for even buying a piece of land to build a new home because that process takes a year and we don't know how much time we have."

The Gnerer family said other residents whose homes will not be destroyed will have their property values drop due to the bypass.

KULR-8 reached out to the Montana Department of Transportation to get any update regarding this Billings bypass and they said we're still waiting to hear back from them.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Billings' new bypass affects residents living nearby

    Billings' new bypass affects residents living nearby

    Thursday, January 18 2018 1:07 AM EST2018-01-18 06:07:53 GMT

    The Montana Department of Transportation will be starting construction of the Billings bypass as soon as summer of 2019.

    The Montana Department of Transportation will be starting construction of the Billings bypass as soon as summer of 2019.

  • Professional boxer training students in Cody

    Professional boxer training students in Cody

    Thursday, January 18 2018 12:43 AM EST2018-01-18 05:43:14 GMT

    A professional boxer is training people in Cody to get in great shape. But, he’s also looking for the next young “Roberto Duran”. Step into the Cody Recreation Center boxing room Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday nights, and you will see a lot of sweat. Even before they hit the heavy bag, they stretch for half an hour. Then, they do drills, jump rope, shadow box, jump rope again, hit the hand gloves and at the end of the class, they hit the pad for two minutes s...

    A professional boxer is training people in Cody to get in great shape. But, he’s also looking for the next young “Roberto Duran”. Step into the Cody Recreation Center boxing room Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday nights, and you will see a lot of sweat. Even before they hit the heavy bag, they stretch for half an hour. Then, they do drills, jump rope, shadow box, jump rope again, hit the hand gloves and at the end of the class, they hit the pad for two minutes s...

  • RiverStone Health Clinic opens new building

    RiverStone Health Clinic opens new building

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 9:49 PM EST2018-01-18 02:49:27 GMT
    The RiverStone Health Clinic will be open starting on Monday afternoon, January 22nd. The building is just south of their existing building on 27th St. They hosted an open house on January 17th for the community to view the clinic before it opens. The new clinic is close to 32,000 sqft and has 48 exam rooms to allow for more patient care. To build the new clinic RiverStone Health Clinic President and CEO John Felton said they used a spaghetti plot system where they tracked thei...
    The RiverStone Health Clinic will be open starting on Monday afternoon, January 22nd. The building is just south of their existing building on 27th St. They hosted an open house on January 17th for the community to view the clinic before it opens. The new clinic is close to 32,000 sqft and has 48 exam rooms to allow for more patient care. To build the new clinic RiverStone Health Clinic President and CEO John Felton said they used a spaghetti plot system where they tracked thei...
    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Billings' new bypass affects residents living nearby

    Billings' new bypass affects residents living nearby

    Thursday, January 18 2018 1:07 AM EST2018-01-18 06:07:53 GMT

    The Montana Department of Transportation will be starting construction of the Billings bypass as soon as summer of 2019.

    The Montana Department of Transportation will be starting construction of the Billings bypass as soon as summer of 2019.

  • WATCH: Oregon fisherman sues after insane boat crash caught on camera

    WATCH: Oregon fisherman sues after insane boat crash caught on camera

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 8:06 PM EST2018-01-18 01:06:21 GMT

    A salmon fisherman who abandoned ship by leaping into the Columbia river last summer, right before another boat crashed into his, is suing the other boat driver for $372,000.

    A salmon fisherman who abandoned ship by leaping into the Columbia river last summer, right before another boat crashed into his, is suing the other boat driver for $372,000.

  • Gold Star Award: Mitchell Harmon

    Gold Star Award: Mitchell Harmon

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 8:00 PM EST2018-01-18 01:00:59 GMT

    Every month, KULR-8 is happy to highlight one local educator who goes above and beyond in the classroom with KULR-8's Gold Star Award. 

    Every month, KULR-8 is happy to highlight one local educator who goes above and beyond in the classroom with KULR-8's Gold Star Award. 

  • Science panel backs lower drunken driving threshold

    Science panel backs lower drunken driving threshold

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 10:35 PM EST2018-01-18 03:35:13 GMT

    A prestigious scientific panel is recommending states significantly lower their drunken driving threshold. It says 10,000 alcohol-impaired driving deaths a year are "entirely preventable."

    A prestigious scientific panel is recommending states significantly lower their drunken driving threshold. It says 10,000 alcohol-impaired driving deaths a year are "entirely preventable."

  • Police: Washington State University QB Tyler Hilinski dead from apparent suicide

    Police: Washington State University QB Tyler Hilinski dead from apparent suicide

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 2:05 AM EST2018-01-17 07:05:06 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police say at around 4:30 pm, officers responded to the Aspen Village Apartments to check on the welfare of Washington State University football player Tyler Hilinski after he did not show up for practice earlier in the day. Officers arrived and found 21-year-old Hilinski deceased in the apartment with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police say at around 4:30 pm, officers responded to the Aspen Village Apartments to check on the welfare of Washington State University football player Tyler Hilinski after he did not show up for practice earlier in the day. Officers arrived and found 21-year-old Hilinski deceased in the apartment with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

  • RiverStone Health Clinic opens new building

    RiverStone Health Clinic opens new building

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 9:49 PM EST2018-01-18 02:49:27 GMT
    The RiverStone Health Clinic will be open starting on Monday afternoon, January 22nd. The building is just south of their existing building on 27th St. They hosted an open house on January 17th for the community to view the clinic before it opens. The new clinic is close to 32,000 sqft and has 48 exam rooms to allow for more patient care. To build the new clinic RiverStone Health Clinic President and CEO John Felton said they used a spaghetti plot system where they tracked thei...
    The RiverStone Health Clinic will be open starting on Monday afternoon, January 22nd. The building is just south of their existing building on 27th St. They hosted an open house on January 17th for the community to view the clinic before it opens. The new clinic is close to 32,000 sqft and has 48 exam rooms to allow for more patient care. To build the new clinic RiverStone Health Clinic President and CEO John Felton said they used a spaghetti plot system where they tracked thei...

  • How to prevent the flu

    How to prevent the flu

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 9:46 PM EST2018-01-18 02:46:32 GMT
    According to the Centers for Disease Control, 49 states have reported widespread flu activity. How can you protect yourself before you become infected? This year's active flu season many have you thinking maybe you're out of luck, it's time to surrender and give into the flu but there are some things you can do to keep yourself healthy. Dr. Garth Brand of RiverStone Health Clinic says the most important things you can do are wash your hands, stay hydrated, exercise, and of course...
    According to the Centers for Disease Control, 49 states have reported widespread flu activity. How can you protect yourself before you become infected? This year's active flu season many have you thinking maybe you're out of luck, it's time to surrender and give into the flu but there are some things you can do to keep yourself healthy. Dr. Garth Brand of RiverStone Health Clinic says the most important things you can do are wash your hands, stay hydrated, exercise, and of course...

  • MSU closes fraternity chapter after alcohol poisoning allegations

    MSU closes fraternity chapter after alcohol poisoning allegations

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 6:41 PM EST2018-01-16 23:41:53 GMT

    The "Montana Alpha" chapter, as it's known, was suspended in November 2017 after a house party where police responded to a noise complaint to find several intoxicated students, including one woman who was taken to the hospital with alcohol poisoning.

    The "Montana Alpha" chapter, as it's known, was suspended in November 2017 after a house party where police responded to a noise complaint to find several intoxicated students, including one woman who was taken to the hospital with alcohol poisoning.