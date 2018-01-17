Professional boxer training students in Cody

A professional boxer is training people in Cody to get in great shape. But, he’s also looking for the next young “Roberto Duran”.

Step into the Cody Recreation Center boxing room Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday nights, and you will see a lot of sweat.

Even before they hit the heavy bag, they stretch for half an hour. Then, they do drills, jump rope, shadow box, jump rope again, hit the hand gloves and at the end of the class, they hit the pad for two minutes straight.

They’re the kind of workouts that stretch men and women to the limit, and leaves them in better shape, than when they started.

Student Casey McQuiston said, “I’ve leaned out. But, definitely, I’ve lost a lot of fat.”

McQuiston said he has no plans to be a boxer. He came to the new class to get in better condition.

He noted, “I’m 41 years old, and I figured this would be a time in life to try something new, and more of a workout than I’m traditionally used to.”

The students are being conditioned by a former Heavyweight pro, with a two-one record.

Steve Randolph explained, “Unfortunately, injuries kept me from going very far. I only had three pro fights. But I had 66 amateur fights.”

Randolph trained fighters in Arizona.

He continued, “Then, when we moved to Helena, MT, I opened up my own gym, and had fighters, and some pretty good fighters. One of them finished third in the nation.”

So, years after he retired to Cody, Wyoming, friends convinced him to teach again. He misses boxing.

He remarked, “I hold on to the past of the boxers of yesterday. Those are the ones I really respect…”

Such as?

He answered, “Oh I guess you gotta start with Mohammed Ali, Roberto Duran, and Marvin Hagler, and Joe Lewis, Rocky Marciano.”

Randolph knows there is no one here destined for that kind of greatness. These students are working on conditioning, not boxing. But, he’s ready.

Randolph smiled, “I’m waiting for a young Roberto Duran, that would want me to take him over, and train him to a world championship. That’s what I’m looking for, if I can find someone for. So, if any of you are out there, come see me….ha, ha, ha.”

Randolph’s boxing class is about to wrap up. But, he starts another three month session in February.