Uber close to scrapping human backups in self-driving cars

A prestigious scientific panel is recommending states significantly lower their drunken driving threshold. It says 10,000 alcohol-impaired driving deaths a year are "entirely preventable."
Uber's autonomous-vehicle chief says the service will carry passengers without human backup drivers in about the same time frame as competitors, which are expecting to be on the road at the latest sometime next year.
A salmon fisherman who abandoned ship by leaping into the Columbia river last summer, right before another boat crashed into his, is suing the other boat driver for $372,000.
Google says humans will now review video from its most popular YouTube creators after recent complaints.
Dr. Martin Luther King was one of the most iconic civil rights activists in America's history, but many people forget how impactful his wife, Coretta Scott King was during that movement.
Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, has died.
A disturbing new social media challenge is becoming popular among teens. It's called the laundry pod challenge and doctors warn there are dangerous side effects.
The Montana Department of Transportation will be starting construction of the Billings bypass as soon as summer of 2019.
Every month, KULR-8 is happy to highlight one local educator who goes above and beyond in the classroom with KULR-8's Gold Star Award.
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police say at around 4:30 pm, officers responded to the Aspen Village Apartments to check on the welfare of Washington State University football player Tyler Hilinski after he did not show up for practice earlier in the day. Officers arrived and found 21-year-old Hilinski deceased in the apartment with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
The "Montana Alpha" chapter, as it's known, was suspended in November 2017 after a house party where police responded to a noise complaint to find several intoxicated students, including one woman who was taken to the hospital with alcohol poisoning.
