RiverStone Health Clinic opens new building

The RiverStone Health Clinic will be open starting on Monday afternoon, January 22nd.

The building is just south of their existing building on 27th St.

They hosted an open house on January 17th for the community to view the clinic before it opens.

The new clinic is close to 32,000 sqft and has 48 exam rooms to allow for more patient care.

To build the new clinic RiverStone Health Clinic President and CEO John Felton said they used a spaghetti plot system where they tracked their employees to see how they could better layout the new building.

They put the systems most commonly used closer to better fill their time.

Felton said the new layout has 4 identical pods and teams will be better for their patient care along with the new equipment.

This new building is the first phase of the Building a Healthy Community campaign.

The second phase will connect the new and old clinics and redesign part of the former clinic into a wellness center.

Felton said, "once the whole building is done patients will be able to come to the medical clinic and go to the patient resource center, go to the pharmacy, go to the wellness area, go to the dental clinic all within the building seamlessly as one building though it'll actually have three parts to it.

The new clinic building is named for the Ballard family which generously donated one million dollars.