RiverStone Health Clinic opens new building

The Montana Department of Transportation will be starting construction of the Billings bypass as soon as summer of 2019.
A professional boxer is training people in Cody to get in great shape. But, he’s also looking for the next young “Roberto Duran”. Step into the Cody Recreation Center boxing room Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday nights, and you will see a lot of sweat. Even before they hit the heavy bag, they stretch for half an hour. Then, they do drills, jump rope, shadow box, jump rope again, hit the hand gloves and at the end of the class, they hit the pad for two minutes s...
Four officers were in court for a coroners inquest following a fatal police involved shooting on May 12th last year.
After the state of Montana struggled with a surprising $227 million budget deficit in 2017, many are wondering why the state's revenue is so weak at a time when the economy is growing. An economist says it's largely due to Montana's reliance on income tax. Patrick Barkey, director of UM's Bureau of Business and Economic Research, says the state's tax system mostly relies on income tax. Montana's wage and salary workers are doing well, but it seems that business owners and agri...
A salmon fisherman who abandoned ship by leaping into the Columbia river last summer, right before another boat crashed into his, is suing the other boat driver for $372,000.
Every month, KULR-8 is happy to highlight one local educator who goes above and beyond in the classroom with KULR-8's Gold Star Award.
A prestigious scientific panel is recommending states significantly lower their drunken driving threshold. It says 10,000 alcohol-impaired driving deaths a year are "entirely preventable."
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police say at around 4:30 pm, officers responded to the Aspen Village Apartments to check on the welfare of Washington State University football player Tyler Hilinski after he did not show up for practice earlier in the day. Officers arrived and found 21-year-old Hilinski deceased in the apartment with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
The "Montana Alpha" chapter, as it's known, was suspended in November 2017 after a house party where police responded to a noise complaint to find several intoxicated students, including one woman who was taken to the hospital with alcohol poisoning.
