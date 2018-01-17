How to prevent the flu

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 49 states have reported widespread flu activity.

How can you protect yourself before you become infected?

This year's active flu season many have you thinking maybe you're out of luck, it's time to surrender and give into the flu but there are some things you can do to keep yourself healthy.

Dr. Garth Brand of RiverStone Health Clinic says the most important things you can do are wash your hands, stay hydrated, exercise, and of course get a flu shot.

He says using soap and water to wash your hands seems simple but not everyone does it.

If soap and water aren't available he says you can also use hand sanitizer.

Washing your hands after being in contact with others that have cold symptoms will save you from catching their illness.

For kids, he says to have them practice coughing into their "cough pocket" or their elbow.

Staying hydrated is also very important and Dr. Brand doesn't mean soda, juice, or Gatorade...water, water, water.

As for using supplements, Dr. Brand says there is no scientific proof that they work but they won't harm you either.

The best advice he says he can give patients is to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

He says to keep up with regular daily activities, keep up with a good well-rounded diet, keep up with adequate hydration, and get the sleep that you need.

If you haven't gotten your flu shot yet Dr. Brand said they still have flu shots at RiverStone Health Clinic.