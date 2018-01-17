Gold Star Award: Mitchell Harmon

Every month, KULR-8 is happy to highlight one local educator who goes above and beyond in the classroom with KULR-8's Gold Star Award.

The first recipient of 2018 is Mr. Mitchell Harmon, a music teacher at Ben Steele Middle School.

Harmon was nominated by a student who told us he's been taught things about music he never knew.

The student also said Mr. Harmon never gives up on his students and encourages them not to give up on themselves.

Harmon said he is shocked to win the award in his first year of teaching.

"Everyday, I come in here and I just have fun, and I know that sounds a little selfish, but coming into a job that you love, and just having fun makes it all worth it," Harmon said. "These kids, the humor I get from them, some of the things we do in class, the inside jokes we have, along with seeing them grow from even day 1 to so far halfway through this year, they've grown so much musically, and just as citizens and people as well. It's really cool to see that growth."

Mr. Harmon received a $250 gift certificate to use in his classroom. He's excited to put that money toward expanding his music library for his students to educate them on all genres of music.