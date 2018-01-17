Humans will review video from most popular YouTube creators

The Montana Department of Transportation will be starting construction of the Billings bypass as soon as summer of 2019.

The Montana Department of Transportation will be starting construction of the Billings bypass as soon as summer of 2019.

A salmon fisherman who abandoned ship by leaping into the Columbia river last summer, right before another boat crashed into his, is suing the other boat driver for $372,000.

A salmon fisherman who abandoned ship by leaping into the Columbia river last summer, right before another boat crashed into his, is suing the other boat driver for $372,000.

Every month, KULR-8 is happy to highlight one local educator who goes above and beyond in the classroom with KULR-8's Gold Star Award.

Every month, KULR-8 is happy to highlight one local educator who goes above and beyond in the classroom with KULR-8's Gold Star Award.

PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police say at around 4:30 pm, officers responded to the Aspen Village Apartments to check on the welfare of Washington State University football player Tyler Hilinski after he did not show up for practice earlier in the day. Officers arrived and found 21-year-old Hilinski deceased in the apartment with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police say at around 4:30 pm, officers responded to the Aspen Village Apartments to check on the welfare of Washington State University football player Tyler Hilinski after he did not show up for practice earlier in the day. Officers arrived and found 21-year-old Hilinski deceased in the apartment with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The RiverStone Health Clinic will be open starting on Monday afternoon, January 22nd. The building is just south of their existing building on 27th St. They hosted an open house on January 17th for the community to view the clinic before it opens. The new clinic is close to 32,000 sqft and has 48 exam rooms to allow for more patient care. To build the new clinic RiverStone Health Clinic President and CEO John Felton said they used a spaghetti plot system where they tracked thei...

The RiverStone Health Clinic will be open starting on Monday afternoon, January 22nd. The building is just south of their existing building on 27th St. They hosted an open house on January 17th for the community to view the clinic before it opens. The new clinic is close to 32,000 sqft and has 48 exam rooms to allow for more patient care. To build the new clinic RiverStone Health Clinic President and CEO John Felton said they used a spaghetti plot system where they tracked thei...

The RiverStone Health Clinic will be open starting on Monday afternoon, January 22nd. The building is just south of their existing building on 27th St. They hosted an open house on January 17th for the community to view the clinic before it opens. The new clinic is close to 32,000 sqft and has 48 exam rooms to allow for more patient care. To build the new clinic RiverStone Health Clinic President and CEO John Felton said they used a spaghetti plot system where they tracked thei...

The RiverStone Health Clinic will be open starting on Monday afternoon, January 22nd. The building is just south of their existing building on 27th St. They hosted an open house on January 17th for the community to view the clinic before it opens. The new clinic is close to 32,000 sqft and has 48 exam rooms to allow for more patient care. To build the new clinic RiverStone Health Clinic President and CEO John Felton said they used a spaghetti plot system where they tracked thei...

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 49 states have reported widespread flu activity. How can you protect yourself before you become infected? This year's active flu season many have you thinking maybe you're out of luck, it's time to surrender and give into the flu but there are some things you can do to keep yourself healthy. Dr. Garth Brand of RiverStone Health Clinic says the most important things you can do are wash your hands, stay hydrated, exercise, and of course...