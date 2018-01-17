Flu causes visitor restrictions at Bozeman Health

As of 8 Wednesday morning, visitor restrictions at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital are in effect due to the influenza virus, also known as the flu.

The hospital is asking people with symptoms of upper respiratory infection, including a cough, runny or stuffed nose, or fever, along with children under the age of 12, to refrain from visiting hospitalized patients.

The hospital says they will notify people when the restrictions are lifted.

According to a press release from the hospital, visitor restrictions are put in place when flu transmission is consistently high in the community. The best way to help prevent the flu is getting the flu vaccine - even if it does not prevent the flu, it helps to shorten the length of illness. Staying home if you experience flu or flu-like systems, as well as frequent hand-washing, will help prevent its spread.